Magnificent 335* Vs Pakistan Pays Huge Dividends For David Warner In ICC Test Rankings

Australia ace opener, David Warner on Wednesday, grabbed the 5th position in the ICC Test rankings after a couple of top-notch performances in the recently concluded home Test series against Pakistan. Warner was adjourned the Player of the Series, courtesy of his 154 in the first match and a scintillating and match-winning knock of 335 in the second Test. Owing to Warner's brilliant performance, Australia managed to whitewash Pakistan by 2-0 with an innings win in both matches while the lad from New South Wales climbed 12 spots to sit on 5th position of the Test rankings with 764 points.

Virat Kohli beats Steve Smith in ICC Test Rankings

Indian skipper, Virat Kohli on Wednesday, finally won the race to number one spot in the ICC Test rankings, depriving Australia's Steve Smith of the position that he held for quite long. Kohli mulled on the three-point deficit between him and Smith earlier and went on to take a lead with 5 points with a massive 928 points to his name. While India's Test specialist Ajinkya Rahane went down by a spot, England's Joe Root and Australia's Marnus Labuschagne gunned the seventh and eighth positions respectively.

Virat Kohli back to No.1!



David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Joe Root make significant gains in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings for batting.



Full rankings: https://t.co/AIR0KN4yY5 pic.twitter.com/AXBx6UIQkL — ICC (@ICC) December 4, 2019

The Test bowling rankings remain unchanged mostly. However, India's Mohammad Shami found himself in the top 10 at the last position with 771 points. Jason Holder, Vernon Philander, and Josh Hazlewood gain one spot each and currently enjoy the third, sixth and eighth position respectively.

'Maybe one day I will get another chance'

David Warner believes that he will get another chance to have a crack at Brian Lara's world record individual Test score of 400 after missing out against Pakistan here. Warner was left stranded at 335 not out when Australia skipper Tim Paine declared the innings on Saturday. Lara, who was in Adelaide on that day attending to some commercial engagements, was getting ready to meet Warner and congratulate him if the Australian went past 400 runs. Warner later met Lara and shared a picture with the legendary West Indian batsman in an Instagram post. "Great to catch up with the legend himself. Maybe one day I will get another chance to Knock 400 off," Warner said in the post.

