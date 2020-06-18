Mahela Jayawardene Rubbishes Ex-SL Sports Minister's Claim of 2011 WC Final Being Fixed

Mahela Jayawardene has come forward and lashed out at former Sri Lankan Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage after he had claimed that the 2011 World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka was fixed. Sri Lanka who were appearing in their second consecutive 50-over World Cup final lost to the Men In Blue in the summit clash at the Wankhede Stadium by six wickets. Jayawardene had scored an unbeaten 103 as the 1996 winners posted a stiff total of 274 runs in their 50 overs.

'The circus has started': Mahela Jayawardene

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the former Sri Lankan skipper wrote that since the elections are around the corner, he reckons that the circus has started. Jayawardene then posted a clown emoji with Aluthgamage's claims of not revealing the names and evidence.

Is the elections around the corner 🤔Looks like the circus has started 🤡 names and evidence? #SLpolitics #ICC https://t.co/bA4FxdqXhu — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) June 18, 2020

'The game was fixed': Mahindananda Aluthgamage

While speaking to a Sri Lankan news outlet, the former Lankan Sports Minister went on to say that the 2011 final was fixed and he stands by what he says as the summit clash had taken place when he was the Minister of Sports. Aluthgamage then mentioned that he is stating it with full responsibility but at the same time, he mentioned that he does not wish to expose details for the sake of the country and then added that the game against India in 2011, a game which the island nation could have won was fixed.

Furthermore, he added that he has made the statement with responsibility and can also come forward for a debate as the people are concerned about it. Meanwhile. the ex-Sports Minister also added that he would not involve the cricketers in this. However, certain groups were definitely involved in fixing the game.

