'Mahi Magic Will Continue': Fans Rejoice As Dhoni Affirms To Play For Chennai In IPL 2021

Chennai skipper MS Dhoni broke the internet yet again on Sunday as he affirmed that he would play for the Men in Yellow in the IPL 2021. Fans across the globe rejoiced as Dhoni replied to Danny Morrison's question regarding his future in the IPL at the toss for the match against Punjab. Dhoni's reply to Danny Morrison 'Definitely Not' was amongst the top trends on Twitter India minutes after he cleared the air on his future in the IPL.

Here's how fans reacted to Captain Cool's affirmation:

Lot to more to from dhoni

Mahi magic will continue#MSDhoni #defenatelynot pic.twitter.com/Bsn093VATJ — Swapnil Pardeshi (Roaster_bhai) (@RoasterSwapnil) November 1, 2020

#MSDhoni #CSKvKXIP

Danny Morrison : Could this be your last game in yellow ?



MSD : pic.twitter.com/WYbzPLIJpM — Ť Í Š H (@Tishycs) November 1, 2020

Those words literallymade my day. I can’t explain my happiness. #MSDhoni — Reshmi ✨ (@reshmi_) November 1, 2020

'Could this be your last game?'

With MS Dhoni's form wearing off and Chennai's ill fortune this season in the IPL where they have failed to qualify for the playoffs, it cast a doubt on the skipper's future in the IPL. Consequently, several speculations arose questioning if it was the last season for Dhoni in Yellow. But, when Danny Morrisson asked MS at the toss on Sunday, if it was his last match in the IPL, Thala confidently cleared the air with his answer - that there was more to come.

Chennai face Punjab in their last league game of the IPL 2020, which they play just for their pride after becoming the first team to be knocked out of the race for qualifiers. At the toss, Danny Morrison asked MS Dhoni if it was his last match in the IPL, to which the latter replied, "Definitely Not."

Earlier, Chennai CEO K Viswanath had also asserted that the skipper will lead the franchise in the IPL 2021 which is nearly six months away. Chennai skipper MS Dhoni has had a terrible season this year as he has only managed 199 runs at a strike rate of just 118.45 from 12 matches. ‘Captain Cool’ is also one of the undisputed legends of the Indian Premier League (IPL) competition as he has led the Chennai franchise to title glory on three occasions (2009, 2010 and 2018). Having made his tournament debut back in the inaugural edition (2008), MS Dhoni constantly delivered with the bat and was a leader for his side up until the 2019 event.

