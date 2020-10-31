Sandeep Sharma Continues To Haunt Virat Kohli, Dismisses Bangalore Skipper For 7th Time

Continuing to win the battle against Bangalore skipper, Sandeep Sharma yet again proved his worth in the Hyderabad squad as he dismissed Virat Kohli when it mattered the most. By dismissing Kohli on Saturday, Sharma has now scalped the prestigious wicket of the Bangalore captain on seven different occasions. Not only this, but Sharma also hit the timber to dismiss in-form Devdutt Padikkal as Hyderabad eye the fourth spot in the IPL 2020 league stage to qualify for the playoffs.

After cleaning up Padikkal for 5 runs, Sharma returned for a second over to bowl to Virat Kohli. A fuller delivery with not much pace on it, Kohli leaned to drive Sharma but Williamson's fantastic catch at extra cover, helped the bowler dismiss him for the seventh time in IPL. In the last 11 innings against Hyderabad, Kohli has managed to score 66 runs off Sandeep Sharma at a strike rate of 143.48 and has been dismissed by the bowler 7 rimes. Watch Kohli's wicket here

Here's how netizens reacted to the Bangalore skipper's wicket:

Sandeep Sharma takes Kohli's wicket for the 6th time in this IPL



Kohli - pic.twitter.com/2ZzFPsTAv8 — Arun Lol (@dhaikilokatweet) October 31, 2020

Sandeep Sharma becomes Glenn McGrath against RCB...22 wkts @ 17+...has dismissed Kohli 6 times — JSK (@imjsk27) October 31, 2020

Sandeep Sharma definitely a underrated hero #SRHvsRCB — ⚓💢Iᴛᴢ_NEGANN💢⚓ (@ItzStunnervj) October 31, 2020

READ | Jofra Archer's 2013 Tweet Predicting Chris Gayle's Wicket Before Century Goes Viral

Sandeep Sharma can be proud of himself. taking 7 times @imVkohli is no joke and not even many international bowlers did that. #SRH #RCBvSRH #IPL2020 — life_ofwarrior (@Life_ofwarrior) October 31, 2020

Didn't know Kohli is Sandeep Sharma's bunny! — What's in a name? (@Hramblings) October 31, 2020

#RCBvsSRH

1 Virat kohli

2 Virat kohli in front of Sandeep Sharma pic.twitter.com/cmmJU6IIa5 — Helium💡 (@Helium520730912) October 31, 2020

Hyderabad vs Bangalore: A must-win for both

Hyderabad face Bangalore at Sharjah stadium on Saturday, in a game that is a must-win for both the teams. While Hyderabad will remain in the race for playoffs and the fourth spot by virtue of a win, victory for Bangalore will cement their place in the playoffs. Bangalore had defeated Warner & Co. in their previous encounter, courtesy of AB de Villiers' heroics, Winning the toss, Warner chose to field first, putting Kohli & Co to bat. Sandeep Sharma cleaned up Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal in quick succession while de Villiers was dismissed by Nadeem after a couple of big wickets. Rashid Khan accounted for Josh Philippe who seemed dangerous, had he got going. At the end of 11.4 overs, Bangalore are 76/4.

READ | Former Hyderabad Coach Attributes Rishabh Pant's Failure In IPL 2020 To Poor Fitness

READ | BCCI To Assess Rohit Sharma's Fitness On Sunday, Likely To Decide On Team India Inclusion

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.