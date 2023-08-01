'Making Sure He Has A Contract': Ricky Ponting Mercilessly Trolls Dinesh Karthik

ENG vs AUS: The fourth day of the fifth Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia ended in favor of the visitors as they reached a score of 135/0 while chasing a total of 384 runs. Australian openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner were unbeaten on 69 and 58 runs respectively after rain forced early stumps on the fourth day.

Despite drawing the five-match series 2-2, England lost the Ashes for the fourth consecutive time

The hosts were favourites to win the fourth Test in Manchester, however, the match was washed out due to rain

Ricky Ponting and Dinesh Karthik were part of the commentary panel for the Ashes 2023

Dinesh Karthik roasts down Australian commentators

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik who was a part of the commentary panel for the Ashes 2023 series, trolled his fellow Australian commentators Mark Taylor and Ricky Ponting for praising Aussie openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner. Taylor and Ponting praised Khawaja and Warner for their solid batting display on the Day 4 of the fifth Test.

However, Dinesh Karthik didn't leave the chance to roast his fellow commentators and reminded them of the 2009 Ashes during which Australia faced a 2-1 defeat despite a strong partnership between Michael Hussey and Ricky Ponting. Karthik said from the commentary box:

The two Australian commentators here going gaga over how well Australia are going. Here is a moment though, that happened a few Ashes ago. Ricky Ponting and Michael Hussey had put on a partnership of 127 before this happened. What happened after that, I think it is best Ricky explains. They lost the Test and the Ashes post that.

Ricky Ponting's epic reply to Dinesh Karthik

After Dinesh Karthik's excellent roast, former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting was also not too behind Karthik and trolled him mercilessly.

Just making sure he has a contract next year, isn't he? Locking himself in in the Sky box. Good work DK.

Dinesh Karthik reflected on the 2009 Ashes series between England and Australia wherein after the first four matches, the series was leveled at 1-1. The hosts gave the visitors a total of 546 runs to win the fifth match. While chasing the humongous target, Aussie batters Ricky Ponting and Michael Hussey added 127 runs off 239 balls for the third wicket and balanced the team's innings. However, the partnership proved to be very less than the target and the hosts won the match by 197 runs.