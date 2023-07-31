Last Updated:

Stuart Broad Claims the Final Ashes 2023 Wicket, Wraps up His Phenomenal Career | WATCH

English cricket team pacer Stuart Broad brought a fairytale ending to his cricketing career and took the final two Aussie wickets of the Ashes 2023.

Cricket News
 
| Written By
Saksham nagar
Stuart Broad, Ashes 2023, ENG vs AUS

Stuart Broad celebrates bowling out Australia on day five of the fifth Ashes Test match; Image; AP


The English cricket team won the third Ashes 2023 Test by 49 runs against Australia and drew the five series by 2-2. English pacer Stuart Broad took the final wicket of the match and had a memorable end to his international career. The Aussies were bundled for a score of 334 runs in their second innings while chasing a score of 384 runs. 

3 things you need to know 

  • Australia retain the prestigious Ashes trophy for the fourth consecutive time 
  • The English cricket team made a tremendous comeback in the series after losing the first two Tests 
  • The hosts were the favorites to win the fourth Test match, but the match ended in a draw due to rain 

Stuart Broad gives a memorable ending to his international career; Watch 

English cricket team pacer Stuart Broad gave a pretty memorable ending to his international career and took the last two Aussie wickets. Broad dismissed the likes of Todd Murphy and Alex Carey for scores of 18 and 28 runs, respectively. The right-arm English pacer now has 604 wickets in 167 Tests at an average of 27.68 with 20 five-wicket hauls and three ten-wicket hauls.

Netizens react to Stuart Broad's fairytale career ending 

The fans on Twitter also reacted to the final wicket of the fifth Test and also wished Stuart Broad the best for his future life. 

Stuart Broad announced his retirement from international cricket after the end of the third day of the fifth Test while talking in an interview with Sky Sports. 

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com