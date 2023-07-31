Stuart Broad Claims the Final Ashes 2023 Wicket, Wraps up His Phenomenal Career | WATCH

The English cricket team won the third Ashes 2023 Test by 49 runs against Australia and drew the five series by 2-2. English pacer Stuart Broad took the final wicket of the match and had a memorable end to his international career. The Aussies were bundled for a score of 334 runs in their second innings while chasing a score of 384 runs.

3 things you need to know

Australia retain the prestigious Ashes trophy for the fourth consecutive time

The English cricket team made a tremendous comeback in the series after losing the first two Tests

The hosts were the favorites to win the fourth Test match, but the match ended in a draw due to rain

Stuart Broad gives a memorable ending to his international career; Watch

English cricket team pacer Stuart Broad gave a pretty memorable ending to his international career and took the last two Aussie wickets. Broad dismissed the likes of Todd Murphy and Alex Carey for scores of 18 and 28 runs, respectively. The right-arm English pacer now has 604 wickets in 167 Tests at an average of 27.68 with 20 five-wicket hauls and three ten-wicket hauls.

A fairytale ending for a legend of the game.



Broady, thank you ❤️ #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/RUC5vdKj7p — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 31, 2023

Netizens react to Stuart Broad's fairytale career ending

The fans on Twitter also reacted to the final wicket of the fifth Test and also wished Stuart Broad the best for his future life.

What an incredible and fairy tale ending to a remarkable carrier. It couldn't have been better than this! Well done, Broady. — Shahzeb Khan (@theshahzebkhan) July 31, 2023

Magic. But for the rain in Manchester, that wicket would have effectively WON that #Ashes2023 — Alan Newton (@AlanRNewton) July 31, 2023

Stuart Broad in Test cricket:



- Smashed a six on the last ball he faced.



- Took a wicket on the final ball he bowled.



- A legendary career! pic.twitter.com/jdLmXylOiB — Justin (@Justin12393LEE) July 31, 2023

Amazing from Broad and yes after all the criticism, good cricket needs to be appreciated; I am happy to admit that England actually were the better of the two teams and just a bit unlucky with the penultimate test getting washed out. — Advitya (@advsingh130012) July 31, 2023

Stuart Broad announced his retirement from international cricket after the end of the third day of the fifth Test while talking in an interview with Sky Sports.