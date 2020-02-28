MAL Vs NEP Dream11 Prediction, Preview, Schedule And Other Match Details

Malaysia will play against Nepal in the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Eastern Region T20 Tournament on February 29. This is the second T20 game of the tournament. Five teams are participating in the competition including the likes of Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand. Let us look at MAL vs NEP Dream11 prediction, match preview, squad details, etc.

Also Read | NZ vs Ind: Neil Wagner reveals fascinating trick to dismiss Virat Kohli and Steve Smith

MAL vs NEP Dream11 prediction: MAL vs NEP Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Asian Institute of Technolgy Ground, Bangkok

Date: Saturday, February 29, 2020

Time: 12:00 PM IST

MAL vs NEP Dream11 prediction: MAL vs NEP Dream11 match preview

Malaysia produced a magnificent batting performance to beat Hong Kong by six wickets in the fifth and final Twenty20 International at Kinrara Oval on Wednesday and sweep the series 5-0...click below to read morehttps://t.co/pnnmKoFUTD pic.twitter.com/unD1GnwSQi — Malaysia Cricket (@MalaysiaCricket) February 26, 2020

Malaysia had won their previous T20 series against Hong Kong. Malaysia and Nepal have played thrice last year and Nepal emerged victorious in all the three fixtures. Malaysia will be led by Bhushan Save, while Paras Khadka will captain Nepal. Paras Khadka and Sushan Bhari are the top picks for Nepal, while Virandeep Singh and Bhushan Save are the players to watch out for Malaysia.

Also Read | Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar are equally my favourite cricketers: Satya Nadella

MAL vs NEP Dream11 prediction: MAL vs NEP playing 11 (squad details)

MAL vs NEP dream11 prediction: Malaysia Squad

Bhushan Save(c), Virandeep Singh(w), Syed Aziz, Ahmad Faiz, Pavandeep Singh, Aminuddin Ramly, Syazrul Idrus, Anwar Rahman, Sharvin Muniandy, Dhivendran Mogan, Nazril Rahman, Fitri Sham, Mohamed Arief, Khizar Hayat

MAL vs NEP Dream11 prediction: Nepal Squad

Paras Khadka, Gyanendra Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aari Sheikh, Rohit Paudel, Binod Bhandari, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichanne, Sushan Bhari, Abinash Bohara, Subash Khakurel, Kamal Singh, Lalit Rajbanshi, Kushal Malla, Sharad Vesawkar.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli? Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella gives priceless answer

MAL vs NEP Dream11 prediction: MAL vs NEP Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Gyanendra Malla

Vice-captain: Paras Khadka

MAL vs NEP Dream11 prediction: MAL vs NEP Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Virandeep Singh

Batsmen: Bhushan Save, Ahmad Faiz, Gyanendra Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee

All-Rounders: Nazril Rahman, Paras Khadka

Bowlers: Syazrul Idrus, Dhivendran Mogan, Sushan Bhari, Sandeep Lamichanne

MAL vs NEP Dream11 prediction

Nepal start off as the favourites against Malaysia.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

Also Read | 'He is very, very destructive': Virat Kohli backs young Prithvi Shaw ahead of second Test