Virat Kohli And Sachin Tendulkar Are Equally My Favourite Cricketers: Satya Nadella

Microsoft Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Satya Nadella is an avid cricket fan. He has expressed his love for the game on several occasions. Satya Nadella is a massive Sachin Tendulkar fan and he had once revealed that he owns a signed bat by Sachin Tendulkar, which is one of his most prized possessions.

Satya Nadella takes his pick between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli

Satya Nadella was in a conversation with the President of Microsoft India, Anant Maheshwari when he revealed the name of his favourite cricketer. And expectedly, it was none other than the ‘Master Blaster’, Sachin Tendulkar. However, he also added that from the current crop of players, it was Virat Kohli, who was his favourite cricketer.

When he was asked to choose between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, he gave a brilliant reply. He said it was like picking religions and added that yesterday it was Sachin Tendulkar and today it is Virat Kohli.

Satya Nadella also told that he would love to code for the betterment of cricket and recalled his recent meeting with the ex-India captain, Anil Kumble, who now owns a start-up that develops cricket bats equipped with Internet of Things (IoT) sensors. Satya Nadella further added that that coding is one thing that he would say is a malleable, changeable resource for a great future.

The sport has evolved massively since its inception and has seen the introduction of newer technologies like spider cams, ultra edge, snickometer etc. All these methods have been adopted worldwide. With the game being transformed massively, it is the interest from individuals like Satya Nadella that keep the hope of taking the sport to another level.

NZ vs Ind: Virat Kohli set to lead India in the 2nd Test at Christchurch

The NZ vs Ind 2nd Test will take place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch from Saturday, February 29. The New Zealand vs India live streaming for the 2nd Test will start from 4 AM IST on Hotstar and Jio TV.

IMAGE COURTESY: FORTUNE.INDIA INSTAGRAM