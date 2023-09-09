Malicious plans: Former India cricketer slams ACC for adding reserve day for IND v PAK

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) made a stunning announcement by adding a reserve day for only India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash in the Asia Cup 2023. This decision came in the wake of persistent rain in Colombo, where the teams are scheduled to play the highly-anticipated match on September 10.

Former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad slammed the decision, saying that the organisers have made a "mockery" of the tournament with their "unethical" decision. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Prasad in a series of tweets questioned: "What was the pressure to agree on this unreasonable demand, when you aren’t getting a reserve day for your own matches?

"Why so much generosity to ensure India vs Pakistan isn’t washed out even if it costs your own team a chance to qualify. Can you please explain truly the intent and reason to do so?

"If true this is absolute shamelessness this. The organisers have made a mockery and it is unethical to have a tournament with rules being different for the other two teams. In the name of justice, will only be fair if it is abandoned the first day, may it rain harder on the second day and these malicious plans not succeed, Prasad added.

ACC's announcement has received widespread backlash as Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, who are also in Super 4, did not get any reserve day for for their own matches. Interestingly, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, which is scheduled for September 9, is also under the threat of rain.

When asked about the ACC's decision, Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood said: "Little surprised when I first heard." Meanwhile, Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha opined: "It is not ideal, and we also would have liked to have an extra day."

Iceland Cricket also took to 'X' to blast ACC's decision, saying: "A reserve day added for the Pakistan v India Super Four clash on Sunday, but not for any of the other Super Four matches. A classic case of inconsistency and unfairness to the other teams."

India's Asia Cup 2023 opener against Pakistan was abandoned due to rain after the end of the first innigs. During that match in Pallekele, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf rattled India's top order, dismissing the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli early on. However, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya foughtback to take India to a respectable total of 266.

India and Pakistan are scheduled to meet on September 10 for the Super 4 match in Colombo.