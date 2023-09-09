Sri Lanka and Bangladesh back ACC 's decision on reserve day related to IND vs PAK match

The much-anticipated round 2 of India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 has attracted polarising views on how the contest is seen in a different light as compared to other encounters in the Super Fours stage. As the first match between the arch-rivals ended in a wash-out, provision of a reserve day has been included with the Ind vs. Pak fixture this time by the ACC. The match is scheduled to take place on September 10, and in case the dark clouds in Colombo dampen the surface of R. Premadasa Stadium then the match will continue on the following day.

3 things you need to know

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4s match to take place on September 10

A provision of reserve day has been included with the Ind vs Pak encounter

India have 7 Asia Cup 2023 titles to its name

Also Read | SL Vs BAN Asia Cup Dream11 Prediction: Predicted XI, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & More

Decision to include reserve day has been made after consent from other bodies

The decision to incorporate a reserve day for the India vs. Pakistan encounter is receiving heat from the fans and experts. Many believe while the decision may bring a result in the match, the absence of similar contingency from other Super Fours matches hampers the facet of equality. Though it is a debatable development, it has become a reality after the consent of other boards.

According to the respective statements issued by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the decision was made only after each body had given its nod.

A reserve day for India Pakistan contest in Super 11 Asia Cup Super 4 stage has been added that effectively revised the Asia Cup playing condition. To clarify on the position, the decision was taken with the consent of all four participating teams and ACC. — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) September 8, 2023

The reserve day for the India-Pakistan contest of the Super 11 Asia Cup Super 4 stage was taken in consultation with all four member boards of the Super 4 competing teams.



Accordingly, the ACC effectively revised the playing conditions of the tournament to effect the agreed-upon… — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) September 8, 2023

Also Read | 'The Time Will Come': Star IPL Player Discusses His Aspirations On Playing For Team India

How does a reserve day work in cricket?

A reserve day generally comes into existence with a match when the incoming of a result is imperative. At the international stage, the reserve day has become a precedent during various ICC trophies. The famous India vs New Zealand semi-final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2019 was the subject of the extra day. The latest onset of the reserve day was testified during the IPL 2023 final, where the match was shifted to May 29 after rain spoilt the play on May 28.