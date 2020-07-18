'Life With You...': Manish Pandey's Adorable Birthday Wish For Wife Ashrita Is Unmissable

Manish Pandey has come forward and wished his better half and South Indian actress Ashrita Shetty on the occasion of her birthday on Thursday.

Happy Birthday Love': Manish Pandey

Pandey had posted an image of him and Ashrita on Instagram and then wrote 'Life with you gets better each day, happy birthday love'.



Manish and Ashrita had got married on December 2, 2019.

Manish Pandey- One of India's stable middle-order batsman

Manish Pandey has been one of Team India's most reliable middle-order batsman in the limited-overs format in the last few years. The Karnataka cricketer was one of the 14 batsmen who had auditioned for the prized number four batting slot which also included the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Ajinkya Rahane Ambati Rayudu, etc. but could not consolidate it by World Cup 2019.

Pandey had first burst on to the scene in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2008 where India had emerged triumphant under the leadership of the current Indian skipper Virat Kohli. He then made an impact in IPL 2009 where he had become the first Indian batsman to score a century in the cash-rich event. He had played a key role for the Royal Challengers Bangalore who had finished as the finalists in that season.

It was only in July 2015 that Manish got an opportunity to don the Indian jersey during an away limited-overs bilateral series against Zimbabwe and he has represented India in 26 One Day Internationals and 37 T20Is where he has scored 492 and 707 runs respectively. He had scored his first and only ODI century against the five-time world champions Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in January 2016. The middle-order batsman was last seen in action during the away limited-overs series against New Zealand earlier this year where he was consistent with the bat and added stability to the Men In Blues' middle-order.

Pandey was retained by the 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the ongoing global pandemic.

He was brought by the 'Orange Army' in the 2018 season after he was released by two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders whom he had represented from 2014-2017 and was an integral part of their 2014 triumph. SRH had finished as the runners-up in 2018 and made it to the playoffs in the previous edition but had to be satisfied with a fourth-place finish after being knocked out by the Delhi Capitals in the Eliminator.

