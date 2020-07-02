Aakash Chopra Mocks Brett Lee For Dismissing Him Before Sachin Tendulkar's 241 In 2004

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra is known for being one of the most active cricketers online. Aakash Chopra is also known for his entertaining Hindi commentary ever since the cricketer has become a sports presenter. He can always be seen having a cheeky dig at cricketers online via his tweets and posts. The most recent tweet by Aakash Chopra saw the former Indian batsman poke fun at Brett Lee, while also remembering one of the greatest test innings played by Sachin Tendulkar.

Also Read: Aakash Chopra Wants Himself In Sourav Ganguly's XI To Beat Virat Kohli's Current XI

Aakash Chopra trolls Brett Lee

#ThrowbackThursday ✨



Ind v Aus, 2 Jan 2004, SCG



Aakash Chopra done by a 147.5 kph Brett Lee yorker 🔥 #Cricket @cricketaakash @BrettLee_58 pic.twitter.com/Ic05mnUEHR — The Cricket Wire (@TheCricketWire) July 2, 2020

Aakash Chopra recently shared a video in which Cricket Australia recalled Brett Lee's spell from the 2004 Sydney Test match against India. Sourav Ganguly was the captain of the Indian team that managed to go into the final and 4th Test of the series at 1-1. The video from the 4th Test of the series shows Aakash Chopra’s dismissal by Australian fast bowler Brett Lee.

During the innings, Aakash Chopra was clean bowled by a fast incoming yorker by Brett Lee. The ball bowled by Brett Lee, which dismissed Aakash Chopra was bowled at a speed of 147.5 kph. The batsman was dismissed for a 139-ball 45 in the first innings by Brett Lee.

Also Read: Aakash Chopra Reveals How Sourav Ganguly Had Revived Virender Sehwag's Cricketing Career

The video of Brett Lee’s dismissal of Aakash Chopra was shared by The Cricket Wire as part of their #ThrowbackThursday series. However, Aakash Chopra managed to troll Brett Lee by sharing that video on his timeline. The former Indian cricketer did appreciate the delivery bowled by Brett Lee. Aakash Chopra said that he has seen the delivery by Brett Lee a thousand times and played the same several times in his head. However, the end result has always been the same for him, with Aakash Chopra even questioning why Brett Lee wasted such a good delivery on him.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Yet To Pay Last Season's Match Fees Of Indian Domestic Players: Report

Aakash Chopra reminds Brett Lee of Sachin Tendulkar’s 241

Aakash Chopra then went on to suggest that such a delivery would have been better saved for Sachin Tendulkar. Aakash Chopra reminded everyone how his dismissal by Brett Lee led to Sachin Tendulkar walking into bat. While the match was drawn, the game is remembered for one of the highest test match scores achieved by Sachin Tendulkar. The Indian batsman scored a mammoth 241 against the Australians, remaining unbeaten in the first innings.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly To Appear Soon On Mayank Agarwal's Talk Show, Thanks KXIP Star For Invite

The innings by Sachin Tendulkar has long been remembered as an example of Sachin Tendulkar’s batting prowess, having managed a batting masterclass against a formidable Australian bowling line-up that included Brett Lee at its peak. Even West Indian great Brian Lara recently picked that innings of Sachin Tendulkar as his best one. Referring to the innings, Brian Lara said that the Sachin Tendulkar innings of 241 showed great discipline. The innings by the batsman was one out of the many famous Sachin Tendulkar centuries the world has seen.

Image Courtesy: instagram/cricketaakash