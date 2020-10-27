Manjerekar Holds Ground Against KL Rahul's Selection In Test Team Despite Heavy Criticism

Known for his strong and critical comments, Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjerekar was once again on the receiving end of flak on social media as he criticised the selection of KL Rahul in India's Test squad for the tour of Australia. Manjrekar opined that a 'bad precedent' was being set by selecting KL Rahul in the Test team based on his IPL performances, adding that it would demotivate Ranji players. However, when several netizens argued otherwise, Manjrekar held his ground defending his comments.

You set a bad precedent when you recall a player for Tests on IPL performance. Especially if the player has been an abject failure in his last few Tests. Whether that player succeeds or fails is irrelevant, such selections massively demotivate Ranji players. #INDvsAUS — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 27, 2020

While one Twitter user argued that the Punjab skipper had proved himself in the domestic series and a couple of bad series does not make him any 'less test opener,' Manjerekar argued that Rahul had performed poorly in 5 consecutive Test series. The former India cricketer highlighted that he was against the route taken to get back in the Test squad and does not doubt the Karnataka batsman's class.

When another user raised a question of Prithvi Shaw's selection, Manjerkar asserted that the youngster had been performing consistently and is a 'well deserved selection'. To prove his point, the former Indian cricketer also pointed out that Rahane has been averaging 59 in the last 9 Tests and a poor IPL run has made people believe that he is not in good form.

5 consecutive Test series actually. It's not about his undoubted class it's about route taken to get back in Tests. Thanks for your tweet.👍 https://t.co/o88C35IURZ — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 27, 2020

Last Test India played was in NZ, Shaw had a fifty when batting was really tough for all. Plus a 100 and a 70 in the 3 Tests before that. Well deserved selection. https://t.co/UxgGOYyphw — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 27, 2020

in last 9 Tests - Rahane, averages 59. I guess that's good form no?🙂 See how IPL distorts views on players. https://t.co/CVbkGhL3zD — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 27, 2020

Team India For Australia Tour Announced

Ahead of the two-month-long tour of Australia, the BCCI on Monday announced Team India squads for the limited-overs and Test series. Limited-overs Vice-Captain Rohit Sharma has been excluded from the squads and will miss the much-anticipated tour after sustaining an injury during the ongoing IPL season in UAE. Punjab skipper KL Rahul has been named Vice-captain of the side for the limited-overs series. Check the full squad here

India Tour of Australia 2020

India will be touring Australia for a four-match Test series that is expected to get underway on December 3. The first Test will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane. The second Test match at the Adelaide Oval will be a Day-Night affair while the last two matches will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Sydney Cricket Ground respectively. Team India will take part in three T20Is, three ODIs and four Test matches against Australia.

