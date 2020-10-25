Harbhajan Singh Lavishes Praise On Varun Chakravarthy; Calls Him ‘India Material'

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Saturday heaped praises on Kolkata's star spinner Varun Chakravarthy after his sublime spell against Delhi. Dismantling the Delhi side, Chakravarthy took 5 wickets, which included the likes of Rishabh Pant, skipper Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, and Axar Patel.

Hailing the top bowling from the spinner, Harbhajan took to Twitter and congratulated Chakravarthy and stated that he is capable of playing for India.

Varun Chakravarthy's 5 wickets vs Delhi

Chasing a gigantic target of 195, Delhi got off to an awful start, losing Ajinkya Rahane on the first ball of their innings as he was trapped in front of the wicket by Pat Cummins for a golden duck. The in-form Shikhar Dhawan followed his partner as he was cleaned up by Cummins for 6. Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant then tried to build their side's innings as they started playing meticulously.

The Delhi duo formed a 63-run partnership and looked to take the game away from Kolkata but Varun Chakravarthy had other plans. The leg-spinner got rid of Rishabh Pant who perished while trying to sweep the ball, getting caught at long leg for 27. Chakravarthy struck once again, however, this time he dismissed two Delhi batsmen in the form of Shimron Hetmyer (10) and Shreyas Iyer (47) on successive balls, both caught at long-on.

