Manoj Tiwary Opens Up On Friend And Singer Hardy Sandhu Playing U19 Cricket With Him

Cricket News

During the 2004/2005 season, Manoj Tiwary used to share the Team India U19 dressing room with famous Punjabi singer Hardy Sandhu. Read for more details.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Manoj Tiwary Hardy Sandhu

Bengal cricketer Manoj Tiwary has been out of the limelight for a while now but the batsman is still not ruling out a Team India comeback. The man who hit the trophy-winning four of the IPL 2012, has not been picked up by any team for the upcoming IPL but continues to remain positive. Manoj Tiwary has been going well in the domestic season and scored 303* against Hyderabad during the current Ranji Trophy 2019/20 season.

ALSO READ | Triple centurion Manoj Tiwary opens up on IPL 2020 snub, says 'no need to impress anyone'

Ranji Trophy: Manoj Tiwary and Hardy Sandhu used to share a dressing room

Recently, Manoj Tiwary made a revelation on Twitter when he shared a team lineup of an Under-19 India vs England match in 2005. In an India team that consisted of Shikhar Dhawan, Manoj Tiwary, and Robin Uthappa - there was also a certain Hardavinder 'Hardy' Sandhu in the lineup. Turns out, before Hardy Sandhu was setting the Punjabi music industry on fire, the singer was an aspiring cricketer who used to play for the junior Indian team. Tiwary's sweet post was replied to by Hardy Sandhu himself, who showed his intentions of catching up.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Manoj Tiwary gets philosophical with a drink after 2nd IPL snub in a row

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: LeBron James-inspired Manoj Tiwary boldly claims to play cricket till 2029

Manoj Tiwary IPL stint post share a dressing room with Hardy Sandhu

Manoj Tiwary last played the IPL in 2018 when he was a part of the Kings XI Punjab, but did not get many chances. Over the years, the batsman played for the Rising Pune Supergiants along with his most notable stint coming at the Kolkata Knight Riders. He has also played for the Delhi Capitals. He has scored a total of 1695 IPL runs with a top score of 75*.

ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy: J&K qualifies for quarters despite loss to Haryana; Odisha also through

Published:
COMMENT
