IPL 2020: Manoj Tiwary Gets Philosophical With A Drink After 2nd IPL Snub In A Row

Bengal batsman Manoj Tiwary's Indian Premier League (IPL) career has hit a roadblock with no franchises bidding for the middle-order batsman in the IPL 2020 auction, which happened recently in Kolkata. Tiwary kept his base price at Rs 50 lakh but still failed to find a buyer at the auction. He had earlier gone unsold in the 2018 player auction as well.

IPL 2020: Manoj Tiwary celebrates his second IPL snub in style

Life should not only be lived, it should be celebrated. So here i’m celebrating the snub from IPL 2020 Auction 😂 pic.twitter.com/R0IUhtpIRv — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) December 22, 2019

In his IPL career, Tiwary has played for several teams which include the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab. The latest snub does not seem to bother the former Bengal skipper, who shared a video on Twitter, in which he looks in good spirits. Reacting to his snub, Tiwary shared a video from his holiday and showed his fans how he is celebrating after going unsold.

IPL 2020: Manoj Tiwary's IPL career

The middle-order batsman has represented the Indian national team in 12 ODIs and 3 T20Is. He also has tremendous IPL experience under his belt, having played a total of 98 matches in the league. He has so far scored 1695 runs at an average of 28.72 and a strike rate of 116.97. He also has seven fifties to his name in the tournament. Former Indian cricketer Murali Kartik was also surprised with his snub and expressed his disappointment over the franchises for not having interest in acquiring Tiwary's services.

I dont tweet a lot,this is somewhat late since the auctions were a few days ago,but can't understand how players like @tiwarymanoj not be picked,these are guys who have given everything for the franchise they played for.other players who come to mind @s_badrinath & @pragyanojha — Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) December 21, 2019

