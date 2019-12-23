The Debate
IPL 2020: Manoj Tiwary Gets Philosophical With A Drink After 2nd IPL Snub In A Row

Cricket News

IPL 2020: Manoj Tiwary, who has previously played for various teams in IPL, kept his base price at Rs 50 lakh but still failed to find a buyer at the auction.

IPL 2020

Bengal batsman Manoj Tiwary's Indian Premier League (IPL) career has hit a roadblock with no franchises bidding for the middle-order batsman in the IPL 2020 auction, which happened recently in Kolkata. Tiwary kept his base price at Rs 50 lakh but still failed to find a buyer at the auction. He had earlier gone unsold in the 2018 player auction as well.

Also Read: IPL 2020: LeBron James-inspired Manoj Tiwary Boldly Claims To Play Cricket Till 2029

IPL 2020: Manoj Tiwary celebrates his second IPL snub in style

In his IPL career, Tiwary has played for several teams which include the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab. The latest snub does not seem to bother the former Bengal skipper, who shared a video on Twitter, in which he looks in good spirits. Reacting to his snub, Tiwary shared a video from his holiday and showed his fans how he is celebrating after going unsold. 

Also Read: IPL 2020: Franchises, BCCI At Loggerheads Over Starting Date Of Season 13

IPL 2020: Manoj Tiwary's IPL career 

The middle-order batsman has represented the Indian national team in 12 ODIs and 3 T20Is. He also has tremendous IPL experience under his belt, having played a total of 98 matches in the league. He has so far scored 1695 runs at an average of 28.72 and a strike rate of 116.97. He also has seven fifties to his name in the tournament. Former Indian cricketer Murali Kartik was also surprised with his snub and expressed his disappointment over the franchises for not having interest in acquiring Tiwary's services.  

Also Read: IPL 2020: RCB Mocked For Spending 'stupid Money' To Buy Chris Morris At Rs. 10 Crore

Also Read: IPL 2020: KKR Sweat Over Pravin Tambe's Participation Being Put In Doubt By BCCI

 

