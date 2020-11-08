Marcus Stoinis Confident That Delhi Can Get Job Done Against 'dangerous' Hyderabad

Ahead of the Qualifier 2 clash against a defiant Hyderabad, Delhi all-rounder Marcus Stoinis exuded confidence by saying that his team has the potential to beat a 'dangerous team' at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. The Shreyas Iyer-led side had tasted bitter defeat in Qualifier 1 against the reigning champions Mumbai while the Orange Army had overcome southern rivals Bangalore by six wickets in the Eliminator a couple of nights ago.

The winner of this contest gets the right to challenge the title-holders Mumbai in Tuesday's tournament-decider that will be played in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

'They're a strong team': Marcus Stoinis

"They have been in good form this season. They've finished the season really well, raced into the playoffs, and they won last night obviously. They're a strong team and have got some really good batters, some in-form players, some dangerous bowlers as well, so it's going to be a good game," Stoinis said in a statement issued by Delhi. "I think Rashid Khan is obviously a great bowler - everyone knows that. He's going to be dangerous and important for them. Then you've got David Warner at the top of the order and then Kane Williamson, who has been really organised and has steadied the ship for them a few times. So like I said, they're a dangerous team, but I think if we play some good cricket then we're good enough to win," the 31-year-old added.

The Australian all-rounder has had an excellent Dream11 IPL 2020 so far where he has managed 314 runs and nine scalps to his name.

"It's always nice to make runs, but it's always better for the team when you win. So hopefully I'll be doing everything that I can and prepare as well as I can tonight and tomorrow morning, but at the end of the day just hopefully we get that win (tomorrow)," he said.

READ: Sourav Ganguly Heaps Praise On Devdutt Padikkal; Hints At National Call After IPL Heroics

Who will make it to the summit clash?

Meanwhile, the fight is on for a place in the final. The Orange Army are peaking just at the right time whereas, Delhi seem to be running out of fire & brimstone. However, irrespective of the current form, both teams will need to bring their A-game on Sunday in order to face the four-time champions Mumbai in the summit clash. The Shreyas Iyer-led side would end up sealing a maiden final berth should they emerge victorious in Abu Dhabi while David Warner & Co. would make a third final appearance if the result goes in their favor. They had won the title in 2016 and had finished as the runners-up in the 2018 edition after losing to Chennai in a lop-sided contest.

READ: Sanjay Bangar Reveals Why Dhawan & Williamson Will Be Impact Players In Qualifier 2

(With ANI Inputs) (Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPL)





Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.