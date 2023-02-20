India on Sunday defeated Australia in the second Test match in Delhi to retain the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India won the Delhi Test by 6 wickets to go 2-0 up in the four-match series. Ravindra Jadeja put on a fantastic performance to help the home side seal the victory at Arun Jaitley Stadium. During the match, former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik was involved in a fiery conversation with ex-Australia player Mark Waugh, which took place in the commentary box.

During the conversation, Waugh suddenly got frustrated with Karthik's repeated questions as Australia were going down in front of his eyes. Waugh took it out on Karthik by asking him to limit his questions. Sanjay Manjrekar, who was also part of the commentary panel, intervened to calm the tensions between Karthik and Waugh.

Here's how the conversation between Karthik and Waugh went

Karthik: "I know you're not happy with the field set, let's go – what are you talking about?"

Waugh: "I want a bat pad off-side and I want my point up and sort of a coaching cover, that can stay there, that would be a reasonable field."

Pujara played the next ball through point, making Waugh furious in the commentary box.

Karthik: "Mark, if you had the point up that ball probably would have gone to the boundary.”

Waugh: "If you had point up, it would have gone straight to him in the circle.”

Karthik: "You don't think he would have found the gap on that one? He had time.”

Waugh: "We obviously think different but if I'm playing against Pujara, I want a bat-pad off-side because I think he's a big chance of squeezing one out there.”

Karthik: "But there's not for Rohit Sharma, not talking about that?”

Waugh: "We're not talking about Rohit Sharma. he's a completely different player DK.”

Karthik: "So you're happy with the field? There's nobody for Rohit Sharma, you're okay with that? You'd do the same as a captain?”

Waugh: "I didn't know this was a press conference.”

Karthik: "It's a bit of banter.”

Waugh: "I'm going to limit your questions per session, you're going to get one question, right? No more."

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar was quick to sense the tension in the commentary box as he intervened to stop the heated exchange between the two former cricketers.

Manjrekar: "Ok, I'm going to step in here and read out the score."

Image: Instagram/DineshKarthik/Twitter