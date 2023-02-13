'Self-destruction Module-1': Dinesh Karthik & Chopra Slam Australia's 'Ashwin Obsession'

Dinesh Karthik and Aakash Chopra have addressed Australian media's supposed obsession with Ravichandran Ashwin. Following the update that the third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series has been shifted from Dharamsala to Indore, Australian media threw an immediate reaction, highlighting Ravichandran Ashwin's incredible record at the new venue. India won the first Test by innings and 132 runs.

The third Test of the Ind Vs Aus series which was set to take place at Dharamsala has been moved following the wet outfield conditions. Indore's Holkar stadium has been finalized as the replacement stadium by BCCI. Dharamsala, which according to experts was the most friendly surface for the Aussies among all four venues, had clouds of uncertainty hovering since the outset, and as it stands the uncertainty turned into the certainty of a shift. The update brought an immediate reaction from FOX News, who pointed out the stat of Ravichandran Ashwin, seemingly stating that the Third Test will be a spinning track.

Using Twitter as the medium the media organization wrote, "The third India Test has been moved to a new venue ... where Ravichandran Ashwin averages 12.50 with the ball."

Dinesh Karthik & Chopra slam Australia's 'Ashwin obsession'

BREAKING: The third India Test has been moved to a new venue ... where Ravichandran Ashwin averages 12.50 with the ball.#INDvAUS https://t.co/vFpWX4TwLm — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) February 13, 2023

Witnessing the statement, Dinesh Karthik and Aakash Chopra came forth to give the media outfit an answer.

The admin here clearly is one hell of a worrier



Seems to play more mind games with the Australian team than the other way around 😅#INDvsAUS #BGT2023 https://t.co/8gFW71ujpa — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 13, 2023

Self-destruction Module-1.

Indore can be one of the flattest pitches in the country. Hasn’t hosted a lot of test cricket either.

IMHO, it is Australia’s best chance to draw a test. Or even win. But…the Ashwin obsession is likely to FOX Australians again 🤗🤗 https://t.co/uX8zKEYpBC — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 13, 2023

Come on, anyone would think he's got inside your heads! https://t.co/fsdfTDr9dx — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) February 13, 2023