Mark Wood Says It Will Be A 'brilliant Achievement' If England Win T20I Series In India

England pacer Mark Wood has said that the team is looking to pick things as they gear up to play the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in Indian conditions later this year. Meanwhile, Wood has gone on to say that it will be a brilliant achievement for the Three Lions if they manage to win the ongoing T20I series against India.

'Brilliant achievement it will be': Mark Wood

“Brilliant achievement it will be to win against India in India. They are a top side, it will give us huge confidence going into the English summer and the World Cup being here, although we are trying a few different things and a few different rules for certain players, it is a good opportunity when you put wins on the board as we did before the 50-over World Cup, it gives you confidence,” said Wood in a virtual press conference on Wednesday. READ | World Cup 2019 winner Mark Wood admits to mental health issues due to constant injuries

“Watching the Indian bowlers, I have played with Shardul Thakur in CSK, I have looked at his slower ball, that is something I can adapt in my game. Behind the scenes, I am trying to learn a few new things. It is always about picking up things, these are the conditions we will face in the World Cup,” he added.

England eye series win as India look to stay alive

England registered an emphatic win by eight wickets on Tuesday night to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Prior to the third game, both teams were tied at 1-1 after having won one game apiece.

The focus now shifts towards the all-important fourth T20I as the Eoin Morgan-led side will be eyeing to seal the series by registering a win at Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Men In Blue on the other hand will be hoping to stay alive in the ongoing series. If Kohli & Co. succeeds in winning the next match, then it will all come down to the decider that will be contested at the same venue on Saturday evening.

(With ANI Inputs)

