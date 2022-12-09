Marnus Labuschagne Behind Only Don Bradman In All-time List, Scripts Another Test Feat

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne on Friday scripted yet another record as he smashed a century in the ongoing second Test match against the West Indies. Labuschagne scored 163 off 305 balls to become the second-fastest cricketer in history to register 3000 Test runs. The 28-year-old took 51 innings to reach the milestone, a record bettered only by the legendary Sir Donald Bradman. Labuschagne is now second on the all-time list.

Labuschagne reached the milestone on the second day of the ongoing Test match after he scored 150 runs against the West Indies attack. Bradman had achieved the feat in just 33 innings. The former Australian cricketer remains the fastest batter to score 3000 runs in the longest format of the game. Former West Indies batter Everton Weekes also took 51 innings to score 3000 Test runs, while Herbert Sutcliffe and Brian Lara took 52 innings each.

Player Innings to 3000 Test runs Donald Bradman 33 Marnus Labuschagne 51 Everton Weekes 51 Herbert Sutcliffe 52 Brian Lara 52

Australia vs West Indies

As far as the match is concerned, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first at the Adelaide Stadium. Batting first, Australia scored 511/7 and declared their innings. Apart from Labuschagne, Travis Head scored 175 off 219 balls, including 20 boundaries. Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey also contributed to the total with scores of 62 and 41 runs, respectively. Earlier, David Warner scored 21 off 29 balls.

Devon Thomas and Alzarri Joseph picked two wickets each, while Jason Holder and Kraigg Brathwaite each scalped one wicket to their names.

West Indies are currently attempting to put on the first innings score of their own as they trail by 480 runs. The Caribbean side has scored 30 for no loss in 12 overs. Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul are presently batting in the middle at scores of 17 and 13 runs, respectively.

Image: cricket.com.au