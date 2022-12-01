Watch: Labuschagne Gives Comical Reaction To Holder's Delivery During AUS Vs WI 1st Test

Australia has put them in a commanding position against West Indies in the opening match of the two-match Test series courtesy of double centuries from Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. After scoring the double century Marnus Labuschagne eventually finished his innings at 204 off 350 deliveries, putting a solid 251-run stand alongside Steve Smith. However, the Australian batter also survived a scare having completed 150 runs.

AUS vs WI 1st Test: Jason Holder bowls beauty of a delivery to almost dismiss Marnus Labuschagne

During Australia's first innings, Labuschagne was batting at 153 runs when Holder pitched the delivery on the length and shaped it away from Labuschagne. While the ball from Holder was top-notch in itself, the way the Labuschagne complimented him was rather amusing. As Labuschagne was beaten on the delivery, he screamed, “Oh Jason that's a delicious ball!” bringing a smile to Holder's face. Labuschagne was eventually dismissed by captain Kraigg Brathwaite shortly after the former reached his double century Here's the video of the delivery

AUS vs WI 1st Test highlights so far

Having lost David Warner and Usman Khawaja, Australia resumed the second day on 293-2 with Labuschagne unbeaten on 154 and Smith unbeaten on 59. West Indies bowlers looked to make use of overcast conditions and try and get an early breakthrough. However, Labuschagne and Smith continued from where they left off overnight and piled up runs adding more misery to West indies bowlers. Australia eventually declared their innings at 598-4.

Steve Smith also equalled former Australia batting legend Bradman's record of 29 centuries in his 88th Test appearance. Only Ricky Ponting (41), Steve Waugh (32) and Matthew Hayden (30) have scored more hundreds for Australia. On the other hand, Labuschagne's double century against West Indies is his second since his 215 against New Zealand in Sydney in January 2020. He batted for 483 minutes and hit six and 20 fours off 350 balls. At the time of writing West Indies were 66-0 with skipper Kraigg Brathwaite unbeaten on 18 and debutant Tagenarine Chanderpaul unbeaten on 39.