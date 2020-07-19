'It's Hard To Get Past Jasprit Bumrah': Marnus Labuschagne Lauds The Premier Pacer

Young Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne has revealed that Jasprit Bumrah is the hardest Indian bowler to counter. Bumrah has been the backbone of the Indian bowling line-up ever since he had the first burst on to the scene at the highest level in 2016. Over the years, he has gone on to become a world-class bowler and when he got to play the red-ball cricket, he made the ball do the talking as he went on to register five-wicket hauls in South Africa, England, and, Australia respectively.

He has won praises from all corners of the world for his bowling, especially for his unique action.

'It is hard to get past Jasprit Bumrah': Marnus Labuschagne

“They are all good bowlers but it is hard to get past Jasprit Bumrah. He has the ability to consistently bowl around 140 kmph and swing the ball when conditions are suitable. He is also able to angle the ball back in at the stumps,” Marnus Labuschagne told PTI. “You always want to test yourself against the best. Jasprit is probably the leader of that attack,” the young Aussie sensation added.

Meanwhile, Labuschagne is confident and is looking forward to take on the Indian bowlers when Virat & Co. will be visiting Down Under for a four-match Test series later this year.

“In terms of a great first year, it was an amazing summer and hopefully, I can better that this time. Hopefully, against a side like India, testing yourself against one of the best bowling attacks in world cricket at the moment.”

Jasprit Bumrah in IPL 2020

Jasprit Bumrah was all set to spearhead the Mumbai Indians bowling in the 13th edition of IPL that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the global pandemic. MI who are defending champions will not only be aiming to retain their title but also win their record fifth IPL crown as well.

Coming back to international cricket, India's next two away limited-overs bilateral series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe respectively have been called off due to coronavirus fear and they possibly might be seen in action during the bilateral series against Australia that gets underway from December 3.

READ: India Bowling Coach Bharat Arun Explains Jasprit Bumrah's Unconventional Bowling Action

(Image Courtesy: AP)

(with inputs from PTI)