India Bowling Coach Bharat Arun Explains Jasprit Bumrah's Unconventional Bowling Action

Jasprit Bumrah has been the backbone of the Indian bowling line-up ever since he had the first burst on to the scene at the highest level in 2016. Over the years, he has gone on to become a world-class bowler and when he got to play the red-ball cricket, he made the ball do the talking as he went on to register five-wicket hauls in South Africa, England, and, Australia respectively.

He has won praises from all corners of the world for his bowling, especially for his unique action. Now, bowling coach Bharat Arun has said that they are preparing the premier pacer in such a way that his body can take the rigours of his unique yet unconventional bowling action.



'There will be a lot of strain and effort': Bharat Arun

“We knew that Bumrah has an unconventional action. So there will be a lot of strain and effort which he would be putting on his body. So, we have been preparing in such a way so that his body can take the rigours of an unconventional action,” said Arun while interacting with the Indian Women's Cricket team head coach “Changing his bowling style might not have guaranteed the bowler’s performance at his optimum level. So rather than trying to change him, we might as well make him stronger physically in all the different parameters of fitness so that he is able to take the rigours of conventional action,” he added. “If bowlers having unconventional action are being effective, then I wouldn’t recommend changing their action,” the Indian bowling coach further added.

Jasprit Bumrah in IPL 2020

As of now, all the cricketing events have either been postponed or canceled since the month of March due to the global pandemic. Even the IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 has now been suspended indefinitely. Jasprit Bumrah was all set to lead the Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition of IPL. MI who are defending champions will not only be aiming to retain their title but also win their record fifth IPL crown as well.

Coming back to international cricket, India's next two away limited-overs bilateral series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe respectively have been called off due to coronavirus fear.

