Marnus Labuschagne Woos Fans With First Test Hundred In 2019-20 Summer; Watch Video

Marnus Labuschagne has made huge strides in international cricket in the last 9 months with his terrific batting performances for the Australian cricket team. The cricketer made history during the 2019 Ashes when he replaced Steve Smith on Day 5 of the second Test after Steve Smith suffered a concussion on the previous day. By doing so, he became the first player to be a concussion substitute in a Test match. To top it all, he also scored a mature, gritty fifty.The right-hander has now cemented his place in the team and finished 2019 as the leading run-getter in Test cricket.

Marnus Labuschagne maiden Test century

Last year, during a World Test Championship match at The Gabba, Marnus Labuschagne piled on the misery on Pakistan's bowlers to score his maiden Test century. With David Warner and Steve Smith back to the pavilion, Australia were reduced to 358/3. It looked like Pakistan were making a brief comeback in the match. Their effort was dashed by Marnus Labuschagne, who along with wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade, added 110 runs for the fourth wicket and in the process, extended the lead for the home side.

This is definitely one of our favourite moments of the summer - Marnus Labuschagne scoring his first Test hundred! pic.twitter.com/xpvWUMoEhR — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 7, 2020

Marnus Labuschagne went on to score his maiden Test century despite Matthew Wade's dismissal. Labuschagne was finally dismissed by Shaheen Afridi after scoring 185 off 279 deliveries. Australia, who decided to go for quick runs, lost their last five wickets for just 35 runs and were bowled out for 580 runs. The lead of 340 runs was more than enough for them to register an innings victory over Pakistan.

Marnus Labuschagne shares record with Virat Kohli

The 2019 season witnessed Marnus Labuschagne sharing records with some of the best players in the game. During the breathtaking 2019 season, he scored four tons in five Tests at home. By doing so, Marnus Labuschagne joins the likes of Steve Smith (2014-15), Virat Kohli (2014-15) and Doug Walters (1968-69) to have scored four tons in an Australian home summer, which is the second-most. The record is held by former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting, who scored five centuries from seven matches in the 2005/06 season.

Marnus Labuschagne reminds Sachin Tendulkar of himself

Sachin Tendulkar was in Australia to coach Ricky Ponting's XI for the charity event related to the devastating Australian bushfires earlier this year. During the event, Sachin Tendulkar was asked which player he thinks comes closest to resembling him at his prime. In reply, Sachin Tendulkar said that he thinks Marnus Labuschagne is the player who most reminds him of himself, calling the young Australian batsman a 'special talent'.

