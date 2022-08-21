Massive BBL Boost As David Warner Revives Big Bash Career With 2-year Sydney Thunder Deal

Australian cricketer David Warner is all set to make a return to the Big Bash League (BBL) after a long gap of nine years. In the early hours of Sunday, the Sydney Thunder franchise announced the signing of David Warner on a two-year deal starting from the BBL 2022-23 edition. The big-hitting left-handed opener could be available for around five games in the upcoming season after he finished his international commitments in January 2023.

David Warner scored the first ever BBL century in the second ever BBL match

Interestingly, Warner played his last BBL match in 2013, while representing the Sydney Thunder team. He is widely remembered for hitting the first ever century in BBL, in the second ever match of the tournament. Playing against Melbourne Stars in the inaugural edition of BBL in 2011, Warner tore the opposition apart with an unbeaten knock of 102 runs, which was Thunder’s maiden BBL match.

Wind your clocks back to BBL|01 🕰 when @davidwarner31 scored the first BBL ton in the second ever BBL match 💯



Nine seasons after his last appearance for the @ThunderBBL, he's BACK for #BBL12! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Ysyw4LDAi0 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) August 20, 2022

David Warner's stats in Big Bash League

Two seasons later, Warner went on to hit 50 from 31 balls against arch-rivals Sydney Sixers but ended up on the losing side. In between his two appearances for Thunder in 2011 and 2013, the left-handed batter played a lone game for Sixers in the 2nd edition of BBL. His run tally in Australia’s premium T20 league currently stands at 152 runs in three games, with a strike rate of 180.95.

David Warners reveals his thoughts after signing with Sydney Thunder

As per the official website of Sydney Thunder, Warner revealed his feelings about his return to BBL and said he is much excited to get back to the club, where he started his journey. “I care deeply about the game, and I am conscious that the conditions that I enjoy as a professional cricketer have largely come from other senior players who have come before me. That is how the game is structured and I understand that my contribution to the future of the BBL will hopefully benefit the next generation of players long after I am retired,” Warner said.

Here's what Sydney Thunder head coach Trevor Bayliss said

At the same time, Thunder head coach Trevor Bayliss explained the massive impact that Warner’s signing will make on the Big Bash League. Bayliss referred to Warner’s on-field records and said the Aussie cricketer will continue to inspire cricket lovers.

“He is also a passionate and committed family man and that aligns very well with Thunder’s culture and the family nature of the Thunder Nation supporters. The club has a tremendous group of young talented batters and leaders, with the likes of Jason Sangha, Ollie Davies, Matt Gilkes and Baxter Holt. They will all benefit greatly from Davey’s experience and guidance,” the coach added.