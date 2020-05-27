India-Australia Test Series Might Kick Off On December 3, Brisbane To Host 1st Test

India's tour of Australia might get underway on December 3, 2020, where they will be playing a four-match Test series. The first Test will be played at the Gabba i.e. Brisbane. India are the holders of the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy having beaten the Aussies Down Under in 2018-19 as well as at home in the 2016-17 season.

India Tour of Australia 2020

As per various reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources have confirmed that the schedule has been agreed upon by both the cricket boards i.e. the BCCI as well as Cricket Australia (CA). However, the decision has been made taking into consideration that Australia's COVID-19 situation does not worsen, and should that happen, then the one venue option might be brought back.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that the second Test match at the Adelaide Oval will be a Day-Night affair while the last two matches will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Sydney Cricket Ground respectively.

Can India create history once again?

India had beaten Australia when they had toured Australia in the 2018-19 season 2-1 in the four-match series to win their maiden Test series on Australian soil. It remains to be seen whether the Virat Kohli-led side will succeed in retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy by getting the better of a full-strength Australian side that features the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, etc.

At the same time, it also remains to be seen whether the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 that is originally scheduled to be held Down Under will be canceled or be organised behind closed doors. An official confirmation will be made when the International Cricket Council (ICC) will be conducting their next meeting on Thursday i.e. May 28. There are various reports saying that the IPL 2020 would be scheduled in the October-November slot.