Matthew Wade's Failed Attempt To Pull Off An MS Dhoni Style Stumping Leaves Fans In Splits

Matthew Wade was brutally trolled after his failed attempt in pulling off a lightning-quick stumping like Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the second T20I against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. By the time Wade had made good use of his glove-work, it was too late as Shikhar Dhawan was still inside the crease.

'Not Dhoni'

The incident happened in the 9th over of India's run chase that was bowled by leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson. On the penultimate delivery, Swepson bowled one outside leg-stump as Dhawan attempted to hit a big shot and in the process, lost some balance as Matthew Wade dislodged the bails quickly. The stumper looked confident but 'Gabbar' thought otherwise as he had clearly nodded his head. The matter was referred to the third umpire and replays showed that while the batsman's foot was in the air when the keeper had collected the ball, it was well-grounded while the bails were dislodged and the decision was made in the favor of the batsmen.

The Australian team, especially Wade and Glenn Maxwell were seen giving a puzzled look after the decision was made and the wicket-keeper was then seen having a word with the opener, saying 'Not Dhoni, not quick enough like Dhoni'. Cricket Australia posted this video on their official Twitter handle.

Even the netizens had a gala time as well. Here are a few of the reactions.

India need 195 runs to win the T20I series

Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and invited the hosts to have a bat first. Openers D'Arcy Short and Matthew Wade added 47 runs for the opening stand before the former was dismissed. Wade who was promoted up the order as a pinch-hitter scored an amazing half-century and looked in splendid touch before he was run out by Kohli for a well-made 58. Steve Smith chipped in with 46 before Hardik Pandya's running catch deprived him of a superb half-century. Some vital contributions from lower down the order towards the backend of the innings helped Australia post a stiff total of 194/5 in their 20 overs.

