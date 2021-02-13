Gambhir Predicts Glenn Maxwell's New Team Ahead Of IPL Auctions, Says 'might Be X-factor'

With just under a week to go for the IPL 2021 auctions, Gautam Gambhir has predicted Australian power-hitter Glenn Maxwell's destination this year after being released by Kings XI Punjab. The former India opener opined that Virat Kohli-led Bangalore would gun for Maxwell as the Australian would be the 'x-factor' for them. Maxwell was released by Punjab after he failed to impress last year as he managed to score only 108 runs in 13 games at an average of 15.42.

"There will be a couple of teams who will be eager to go into the auctions and buy the players they want. There is Kings XI Punjab, there is RCB, who will be looking to get some players to get their balance right. These sides will be very, very active in the auctions," Gambhir said on Star Sports during the Lunch break on Day 1 of the 2nd Test between India and England.

'Has not set IPL on fire'

Gambhir also predicted that the Australian all-rounder would go for a heavy price on February 18 when the franchises gather in Chennai for the auction. Maxwell is amongst the 292 players set to go under the hammer with his base price being set at Rs 2 crore - the highest for the auctions. "I feel Glenn Maxwell (will go big under the hammer). He has not set the IPL on fire apart from one season in 2014, he has been very, very cold. People say hot and cold, but he has been very cold," Gambhir said.

Elaborating on his opinion of RCB gunning for Maxwell, Gambhir said, "Because if I look at their entire batting line-up they have got, Virat Kohli will definitely be looking to open the batting, because that is where he has been most successful. Padikkal has done very, very well for them in the previous season. Then they have got AB, and then they can have someone like Maxwell - the X factor."

IPL 2021 Auction on Feb 18

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the IPL 2021 Player Auction list fielding a total of 292 cricketers who are all set to go under the hammer on February 18. According to an official release by the body, a total of 1,114 cricketers had initially registered themselves for the auction, however, the pruned list was arrived at after the eight IPL franchises submitted their shortlisted players. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the IPL 2021 Player Auction in Chennai, as per BCCI.

For the auction, Bangalore has the highest number of available slots (13,) followed by Punjab (9), Rajasthan (8), and Kolkata (8) with Hyderabad (3) having the least amount of available spots.

