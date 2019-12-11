Mayank Agarwal Named Replacement For Shikhar Dhawan In The ODI Series Against West Indies

Indian test opener Mayank Agarwal will be replacing injured Shikhar Dhawan for the three-match ODI series against West Indies at home, confirmed All-India Senior Selection Committee. Dhawan had suffered a knee injury while playing domestic cricket as a result of which he had to miss out from the ongoing T20I series against West Indies and has also failed to recover in time. Meanwhile, Mayank Agarwal has been on a run-scoring spree in Tests for India as well as in the domestic circuit. After the conclusion of the T20I series, India and West Indies will then lock horns in a three-match ODI series. The first ODI will be played in Chennai on December 15, the second one will be played in Vizag on December 18 and the final match will be played in Cuttack on December 22.

Dhawan needs more time to recover

Shikhar Dhawan needs more time to recover from the injury as a result of which the selection committee might name a replacement prior to the first ODI. Before the start of the ongoing bilateral series between India and West Indies, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in their press release had stated that their medical team had assessed Dhawan to review the healing of his wound and then suggested that the southpaw needed some more time for his stitches to come off and his wound to heal completely. Meanwhile, youngster Sanju Samson was named his replacement. However, he is yet to get a game in the ongoing T20I series.

Netizens rejoice over Agarwal's selection

Mayank Agarwal, who recently impressed everyone with his scintillating knock of 243 runs off just 330 balls in the first Test against Bangladesh earlier. Agarwal was also praised by veteran Sunil Gavaskar for brilliant form recently. Netizens rejoiced as the Karnataka-lad was named as a replacement for Dhawan. Here are a few reactions:

Mayank Agarwal gets ODI call up for WI series in place of the injured Shikhar Dhawan. Richly deserving ,no one has a better claim to that spot than this persistent right hander. Hopefully gets a game this time . #MayankAgarwal — Anish Ancil (@anishancil) December 11, 2019

Sooo yesss finally Mayank in the ODIs squad. He's surely gonna make this opportunity count and make the most from it. U deserved it Mayank...#MayankAgarwal #Cricket #INDvWI ... https://t.co/avx0c6ayNa — Bhargesh 12 🏏 (@CricJammy_12) December 11, 2019

