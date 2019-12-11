Pietersen Urges Shreyas Iyer To Focus On His Off-side Batting, Spend More Time In Nets

One of the finest middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer has had a good run with the Men in Blue so far, executing his role as a power hitter and pressure lifter for the side whenever required. While Hardik Pandya still sits out with an injury, Shreyas Iyer is in serious competition with him for the number five slot in the side. Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen had a few suggestions for Shreyas Iyer to improve on his technique and shot selection. Speaking on the official broadcaster's programme, Kevin Pietersen recommended Shreyas Iyer to spend more time in the nets.

'Concentrate on off-side batting'

Pietersen backed Shreyas Iyer to be the potential number four that India have been looking for and urged Shreyas Iyer to concentrate on his off-side batting. Pietersen asked Shreyas to spend more time in the nets and reminded him that these were drills that youngsters needed to practice. Pietersen further said that Shreyas' effort on improving his off-side batting will help him become more comfortable while also ensuring that the bowler will not bowl to the off stump.

Dhawan sustained injury during Syed Mushtaq Ali game

India's Test opener Mayank Agarwal is likely to replace Shikhar Dhawan in the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies after the senior batsman failed to recover from his knee injury. India will play three ODIs against the West Indies in Chennai (December 15), Visakhapatnam (December 18) and Cuttack (December 22). Dhawan sustained a deep gash on his knee during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game and was subsequently ruled out of the three-match T20 series where Sanju Samson came in as a replacement. It was expected that the 34-year-old Dhawan would recover from the injury but it seems more serious than what was apprehended. "The selection committee has recommended Mayank's name as Shikhar's replacement after consultation with the team management," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity. That the team management is keen on Mayank translating his stupendous Test performance into the ODI arena was first reported in PTI on November 18.

