Opener Mayank Agarwal Named As Rohit Sharma's Replacement For ODI Series Against NZ

In a new development, Karnataka’s swashbuckling opener Mayank Agarwal has been named as the replacement for Rohit Sharma in the ODI squad for the tour of New Zealand on Tuesday. The All-India Senior Selection Committee took this decision after Sharma was ruled out of the ODI and Test leg of the New Zealand tour after suffering a calf injury. If Agarwal gets a chance to feature in the line-up, he will make his ODI debut for India. Meanwhile, he has retained his place in India’s Test squad for the tour of New Zealand.

Agarwal's stellar in 2019

Agarwal’s induction comes at a juncture when he is in New Zealand playing for the India A side. While his current form in New Zealand is not particularly good, he enjoyed a dream run in the first class and Test formats. He had a sensational time in 2019 scoring double centuries against South Africa and Bangladesh in Test cricket. In this process, he became the second-fastest batsman to score two double-centuries beating the record of Donald Bradman. Moreover, he became the second Indian opener to slam two consecutive Test tons against South Africa after Virender Sehwag.

India's tour of New Zealand

India goes into the limited-overs games brimming with confidence after achieving a clean sweep in the 5-match T20 International series. Though the Kohli-led team won comfortably in the first two games, New Zealand managed to stretch the next two matches into the super over. However, the latter lost on both occasions. New Zealand dealt a further blow as it lost skipper Kane Williamson to an injury in the final two T20 games.

On Wednesday, the first of the 3 ODIs will be played at Hamilton. After the ODI series gets over, there will be a three-day practice match just before the commencement of the Test leg. Thereafter, the two Test matches will be played at Wellington and Christchurch.

