Mayank Agarwal Turns Host For 'Chahal TV' After Yuzvendra's Match-winning Performance

'Chahal TV', which is hosted by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had the opening batsman, Mayank Agarwal, as the special guest. While Chahal interviews the star performers after the end of a match on his famous segment named Chahal TV, the roles were reversed this time around as Agarwal had hosted Yuzi after the latter's match-winning spell against Australia, for which he was adjudged the Man of the Match.

'Mayank plays host'

"Hi guys, I don't know how to introduce this, 'Chahal TV' or 'Openness With Mayank' . I am a bit confused but we have the Man of the Match here, Yuzvendra Chahal", said Mayank during the intro.

The wrist-spinner then revealed how he prepared himself for the role of a concussion replacement after Ravindra Jadeja was unable to take the field in the second innings of the first T20I against Australia at the Manuka Oval on Friday.

"Since we had played T20 in the last couple of months i.e. the IPL, you have to bowl 4 overs in T20 cricket and I had also played 14-15 matches (in IPL). It was a bit difficult while bowling in the ODI series because when I was bowling 10 overs. Even if I am benched, I observe how other spinners bowl and at what length they bowl. Adam Zampa had bowled well in the ODI series and so, I did not want to repeat the mistakes of the ODI series over here because there I was flighting the ball a lot with the aim of taking wickets but here, it was about dot balls and a batsman will definitely attack you in T20s", said Chahal.

"My plan was if a batsman plays a sweep shot off my bowling and if he tries to step out in doing so, then I looked to take my chances", he added.

At the same time, Chahal, who plays for Bangalore in the IPL also revealed how he succeeded in getting the better of Matthew Wade in the middle overs.

"After having watched a lot of videos, I have observed that he does not hit the ball well on the off-side so my plan was to pitch the ball outside because the off-side boundary was bigger and it is difficult to hit over covers as a result of that and so the idea was to bowl over there as I did not want to bowl him on the wicket".

The video of this segment was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Concussion substitute Yuzi Chahal spins India to victory

The Haryana cricketer had a memorable day as he finished his spell with figures of 3/25 from his four overs His scalps included the likes of the frontline batsmen-skipper Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, and Matthew Wade in the middle-order.

India won the contest by 11 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

