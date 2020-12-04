Home
Yuzvendra Chahal's Inclusion As Jadeja's Concussion Substitute Evokes Mixed Reactions

Leggie Yuzvendra Chahal's inclusion as a concussion substitute in the 1st T20I had evoked mixed reactions from the members of the cricketing fraternity

Written By Karthik Nair
Last Updated:
Yuzvendra Chahal

The cricketing fraternity had mixed opinions after leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was roped in as a concussion substitute for all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja during the first T20I against Australia at the Manuka Oval, Canberra on Friday. Jadeja, who had scored a quickfire unbeaten 23-ball 44 towards the backend of the Indian innings not only suffered a hamstring injury, but was also hit on the helmet after he had missed a bouncer from Mitchell Starc in the final over of the innings. The southpaw was also seen limping in the final over as well.

Chahal's inclusion as a concussion substitute invites mixed reactions

The 'Voice of Indian Cricket' Harsha Bhogle on the issue mentioned that one must not make any comments without understanding the seriousness of the situation. 

Later in another tweet, the versatile cricket pundit lauded Chahal for being the game-changer for India with the ball.

Former Tamil Nadu batsman Subramaniam Badrinath backed Yuzi by saying that the substitute is 'ruling the roost' as the match referee had allowed concussion substitute after Jadeja was limping before being hit on the head.

Nonetheless, there were a couple of people who were not on the same page. They included the likes of former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody and ex-English skipper Michael Vaughan. 

Moody wrote that he has no issue with Jadeja being a substitute with Chahal but he does have an issue with a Doctor & Physio not being present after Jadeja was struck on the helmet.

Vaughan on the other hand felt that there was something fishy as no doctor or even physio had come out to test the Saurashtra all-rounder for concussion. Furthermore, the former English middle-order batsman added that Jaddu then looks like he has done something to his leg and then they pull the concussion replacement.

READ: Virat Kohli Backs Concussion Substitute Yuzi Chahal As India Go 1-0 Up In T20I Series

Yuzi Chahal makes the ball do the talking

Irrespective of who all agreed and disagreed, the wrist-spinner successfully got the job done for his team with an outstanding bowling performance as he finished his spell with figures of 3/25 from his four overs. His scalps included the likes of the frontline batsmen-skipper Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, and Matthew Wade in the middle-order. 

READ: Natarajan Gives Mitchell Starc Taste Of His Own Medicine With Brilliant Yorker

 

First Published:
