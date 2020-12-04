Yuzvendra Chahal's Inclusion As Jadeja's Concussion Substitute Evokes Mixed Reactions

The cricketing fraternity had mixed opinions after leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was roped in as a concussion substitute for all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja during the first T20I against Australia at the Manuka Oval, Canberra on Friday. Jadeja, who had scored a quickfire unbeaten 23-ball 44 towards the backend of the Indian innings not only suffered a hamstring injury, but was also hit on the helmet after he had missed a bouncer from Mitchell Starc in the final over of the innings. The southpaw was also seen limping in the final over as well.

Chahal's inclusion as a concussion substitute invites mixed reactions

The 'Voice of Indian Cricket' Harsha Bhogle on the issue mentioned that one must not make any comments without understanding the seriousness of the situation.

The only thing we need to be careful about before passing judgement on the concussion substitute episode was whether there was delayed concussion; whether he showed symptoms after going back to the dressing room. We don't yet know the answer to that. At the time, didn't look bad — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 4, 2020

Later in another tweet, the versatile cricket pundit lauded Chahal for being the game-changer for India with the ball.

Whatever the discussion around his presence, once on @yuzi_chahal has delivered a game changing performance. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 4, 2020

Former Tamil Nadu batsman Subramaniam Badrinath backed Yuzi by saying that the substitute is 'ruling the roost' as the match referee had allowed concussion substitute after Jadeja was limping before being hit on the head.

Jadeja was limping before he got hit on the head ,match referee allows concussion sub , Chahal the SUB is ruling the roost now ,strange course of events .... 😀 #CricitwithBadri #AUSvsIND — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) December 4, 2020

Nonetheless, there were a couple of people who were not on the same page. They included the likes of former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody and ex-English skipper Michael Vaughan.

Moody wrote that he has no issue with Jadeja being a substitute with Chahal but he does have an issue with a Doctor & Physio not being present after Jadeja was struck on the helmet.

I have no issue with Jadeja being substitute with Chahal. But I do have an issue with a Doctor & Physio not being present after Jadeja was struck on the helmet which I believe is protocol now? #AusvInd — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) December 4, 2020

Vaughan on the other hand felt that there was something fishy as no doctor or even physio had come out to test the Saurashtra all-rounder for concussion. Furthermore, the former English middle-order batsman added that Jaddu then looks like he has done something to his leg and then they pull the concussion replacement.

No Doctor or Physio came out to Test Jadeja for concussion ... he then looks like his has done something to his leg ... then they pull the concussion replacement .. !!!!! #RatSniffed #OnOn #AUSvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 4, 2020

READ: Virat Kohli Backs Concussion Substitute Yuzi Chahal As India Go 1-0 Up In T20I Series

Yuzi Chahal makes the ball do the talking

Irrespective of who all agreed and disagreed, the wrist-spinner successfully got the job done for his team with an outstanding bowling performance as he finished his spell with figures of 3/25 from his four overs. His scalps included the likes of the frontline batsmen-skipper Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, and Matthew Wade in the middle-order.

READ: Natarajan Gives Mitchell Starc Taste Of His Own Medicine With Brilliant Yorker

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.