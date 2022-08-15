Melbourne Cricket Ground Lights Up In Tricolor On India's 75th Anniversary Of Independence

India's independence from British rule was declared 75 years ago today, on August 15, and greetings are pouring in from all across the world to mark the historic milestone. Several Indian cricketers used social media to wish the country's citizens a happy 75th anniversary of unrestricted freedom. India's independence was also celebrated by Australia's iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, which lit up in tricolour to commemorate the occasion.

The official Twitter handle of the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) shared a picture, which shows the stadium glowing in orange, white and green, the three colours of the Indian national flag. The post has garnered nearly 500 likes since being shared a few hours ago. "Tonight, we're lighting up to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence," the caption of the post read.

Tonight, we're lighting up to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/TSz6k3mRCl — Melbourne Cricket Ground (@MCG) August 15, 2022

Wishes pour in on India's 75th anniversary of Independence

Meanwhile, several cricketers from foreign countries also took to social media to wish India on its independence day. Kagiso Rabada, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, and Kane Williamson are among those who wished India a happy independence day. Former England cricket Kevin Pietersen took to his official Twitter handle to post a message for his Indian fans in Hindi. "Happy 75th Independence Day, India. Be proud and stand tall. You are building a better tomorrow for all!" Pietersen tweeted.

75वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं, भारत। गर्व करो और लंबा खड़े रहो। आप सभी के लिए एक बेहतर कल का निर्माण कर रहे हैं! ❤️ 🇮🇳 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 15, 2022

Former South African captain Ab de Villiers, who has a huge fan base in India, also took to social media to celebrate India's 75th anniversary of independence. De Villiers shared a video that featured Rabada, Bairstow, Williamson, and Buttler all sending their wishes to the Indian fans. "Happy 76th #Independence day India! I feel loved every time I play in India, no matter which team I play for Congratulations on #75NotOut from all of us!" De Villiers captioned the post.

Earlier in the day, Indian cricketers such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Navdeep Saini, and Hardik Pandya all turned to social media to wish a happy Independence Day to everyone. Former cricketers including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Wasim Jaffer, and Aakash Chopra also wished Indians a Happy Independence Day.

Image: Twitter/@MCG