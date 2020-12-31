Melbourne Stars Leggie Adam Zampa Handed One-match Suspension Over 'audible Obscenity'

Australia and Melbourne Stars leg-spinner Adam Zampa has been suspended for one Big Bash League (BBL) match after he accepted a charge for an audible obscenity during his team's league match against Sydney Thunder on Tuesday.

Zampa, who is Australia's frontline spinner in white-ball cricket was found guilty of a Level 1 offence under the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct and accepted a penalty of one suspension point and a 2500 dollars fine.

Adam Zampa suspended for one BBL match

"Melbourne Stars player Adam Zampa has been suspended for one KFC Big Bash League match after accepting a charge for an audible obscenity during his side's match against the Sydney Thunder on December 29," an official statement read.

What does this mean for the leggie & the Stars?

The 28-year-old will be missing out on Stars' next league match against Hobart Hurricanes that will be played at the Blundstone Arena on Saturday. The runners-up of the last edition will be ensuring that they get a win under their belt to bring their campaign back on track.

The David Hussey-led side are currently at the fifth spot in the BBL points table with two wins as well as two losses from the matches that they have played so far in this season with 10 points in their tally. The Melbourne-based franchise had suffered a humiliating 75-run loss in their last game against the Sydney Thunder as a result of which their Net Run Rate (NRR) has gone down to -0.351.

Adam Zampa in BBL 10

While his team might be struggling in the ongoing edition of the tournament, the leggie has been effective with the ball in hand and has managed to provide timely breakthroughs for his side. He has so far managed seven scalps in four matches at an economy rate of 8.13 and an average of 18.60.

