ODC Vs OPA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Odisha Cricket League 2020-21 Preview

The Odisha Cheetahs (ODC) will take on the Odisha Panthers (OPA) in the ninth match of the ongoing Odisha T20 League 2020 season. The match will be played on Thursday, December 31 at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack and the ODC vs OPA live action will commence from 3:30 PM IST onwards. Here is a look at our ODC vs OPA match prediction, probable ODC vs OPA playing 11 and ODC vs OPA Dream11 team.
The ongoing Odisha T20 League 2020 season commenced on December 27 and will go on until January 13. It serves as an ideal preparation campaign for several Odisha cricketers ahead of the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. A total of six teams are participating in the tournament and all matches will be played at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium.
The ODC vs OPA game will be the third match for both teams in the T20 event. As of now, the two teams are yet to lose a contest as they occupy the top two spots in the points table with two wins each from their two fixtures. Here is a look at ODC vs OPA live streaming details.
Double Header Lined Up Today(31st December 2020).. MGM ODISHA T20 CRICKET League (2020-21).. Streaming Live on FANCODE app.#MGM #OdishaT20CricketLeague #odishacricketassociation #cricket_odisha #fancode pic.twitter.com/h0ggV7fHYG— Odisha Cricket Association (@cricket_odisha) December 31, 2020
Anurag Sarangi, Korapu Sandeep, Maroju Prasanth, R. Behera, Mojakir Khan, Abhijeet Hota, Badal Bhol, Manish Raut, Manoj Barik, Mrunmay Tripathy, Abhishek Raut, Ronald B Singh, Amit Sahoo, Prasanta Baral, Sourav Gouda and Suman Mohapatra.
Ranjit Paikaray, Ankit Singh, Shubham Nayak, Pradeep Pradhan, Binit Mohanty, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Nisikanta Rout, Basant Mohanty, Abhishek Yadav, Jayanta Behera, Sidhant Jena, Krushna Barik, Sparsh Somani, Dinesh Srivastav, Chandramani Biswal and Ashutosh Das.
Sourav Gouda
Abhishek Yadav
Abhishek Raut
Mrunmay Tripathy
Wicketkeeper – Sourav Gouda (c)
Batsmen – Ranjit Paikaray (vc), Abhishek Yadav, Maroju Prasanth, R. Behera
All-rounders – Abhishek Raut, Sidhant Jena, Alok Chandra Sahoo
Bowlers – Jayanta Behera, Mrunmay Tripathy, Badal Bhol
According to our ODC vs OPA match prediction, the Odisha Cheetahs are favourites to win the game.
