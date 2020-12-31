ODC Vs OPA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Odisha Cricket League 2020-21 Preview

The Odisha Cheetahs (ODC) will take on the Odisha Panthers (OPA) in the ninth match of the ongoing Odisha T20 League 2020 season. The match will be played on Thursday, December 31 at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack and the ODC vs OPA live action will commence from 3:30 PM IST onwards. Here is a look at our ODC vs OPA match prediction, probable ODC vs OPA playing 11 and ODC vs OPA Dream11 team.

Also Read | Team India Delighted As Rohit Sharma Joins Squad; Shastri Quips, 'You're Looking Younger'

ODC vs OPA live: ODC vs OPA Dream11 prediction and tournament preview

The ongoing Odisha T20 League 2020 season commenced on December 27 and will go on until January 13. It serves as an ideal preparation campaign for several Odisha cricketers ahead of the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. A total of six teams are participating in the tournament and all matches will be played at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium.

The ODC vs OPA game will be the third match for both teams in the T20 event. As of now, the two teams are yet to lose a contest as they occupy the top two spots in the points table with two wins each from their two fixtures. Here is a look at ODC vs OPA live streaming details.

Also Read | Yograj Singh Opens Up On BCCI's Decision To Decline Yuvraj's Comeback To Domestic Grid

ODC vs OPA match prediction: ODC vs OPA Dream11 team, squad list

ODC vs OPA Dream11 prediction: ODC squad

Anurag Sarangi, Korapu Sandeep, Maroju Prasanth, R. Behera, Mojakir Khan, Abhijeet Hota, Badal Bhol, Manish Raut, Manoj Barik, Mrunmay Tripathy, Abhishek Raut, Ronald B Singh, Amit Sahoo, Prasanta Baral, Sourav Gouda and Suman Mohapatra.

ODC vs OPA Dream11 prediction: OPA squad

Ranjit Paikaray, Ankit Singh, Shubham Nayak, Pradeep Pradhan, Binit Mohanty, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Nisikanta Rout, Basant Mohanty, Abhishek Yadav, Jayanta Behera, Sidhant Jena, Krushna Barik, Sparsh Somani, Dinesh Srivastav, Chandramani Biswal and Ashutosh Das.

Also Read | 'Neil Wagner A Born Fighter': NZ Pacer's Lauded For Playing Pak Test With Fractured Toes

ODC vs OPA Dream11 prediction: Top picks for ODC vs OPA playing 11

Sourav Gouda

Abhishek Yadav

Abhishek Raut

Mrunmay Tripathy

ODC vs OPA Dream11 prediction: ODC vs OPA Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Sourav Gouda (c)

Batsmen – Ranjit Paikaray (vc), Abhishek Yadav, Maroju Prasanth, R. Behera

All-rounders – Abhishek Raut, Sidhant Jena, Alok Chandra Sahoo

Bowlers – Jayanta Behera, Mrunmay Tripathy, Badal Bhol

ODC vs OPA Dream11 prediction

According to our ODC vs OPA match prediction, the Odisha Cheetahs are favourites to win the game.

Note: The ODC vs OPA Dream11 prediction and ODC vs OPA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ODC vs OPA Dream11 team and ODC vs OPA Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Kane Williamson's Dominating 129 Vs Pakistan For 23rd Test Hundred: WATCH

Image source: Odisha Cricket Association

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.