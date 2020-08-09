Meme Fest Ensues As Pakistan Snatch Defeat From Jaws Of Victory Against Eng In 1st Test

Cricket fans came forward and hilariously trolled the Pakistani team after they snatched defeat from the jaws of victory against England in the first Test match at the Old Trafford, Manchester. Pakistan had no one but themselves to blame after they failed to capitalise despite having a huge lead of 107 runs in the first innings. Their batsmen failed to apply themselves in the second innings as they were bundled out cheaply and now head into the next Test match at Southampton by trailing 0-1 in the three-match series.

'Bois played well'

Champions for a reason. @TheRealPCB kuch motivation de do team ko. Ex-captain jab joote laega to pata hai sabko wht is going to happen with thm. Bt them #BoiisPlayedWellInshaAllah .

Achcha I heard you guys made @SarfarazA_54 carry Joota bcoz wo #Karachi se hai. 😂 @shoaib100mph — Ankit Singh (@tweet_asingh) August 8, 2020

Great he, English boys played well — Mühâmmãd Möbèen Ul Håq #Activist 🇵🇰🇹🇷 (@HaqMobeen11) August 8, 2020

Aaj tv kon todega...?? — Jatin sharma (@Jatin147sharma) August 8, 2020

England snatch victory from jaws of defeat

The hosts seemed to be down and out at one stage after they were bundled out for 219 in their first innings in reply to Pakistan's total of 326 riding on an outstanding ton from opener Shan Masood as the visitors got a huge first-innings lead of 107. Nonetheless, Azhar Ali & Co. failed to capitalise in their second innings as Masood got out without troubling the scorers and even Babar Azam departed for five. Skipper Ali's poor form continued as he was plumb in front of the wicket for just eight.

Pakistan had resumed Day 4 at 137/9. However, it did not take the English pacers too long to run past their tail-enders and bundle them out for 169 as the hosts were set a stiff target of 277 runs to draw first blood in the three-match series. It was always going to be a challenge for England as they had to see of the new ball which provides a lot of assistance to the seamers upfront in those overcast conditions which they did to some extent.

Nonetheless, the English side kept on losing wickets at regular intervals even though a few of the batsmen were keeping the scoreboard ticking. At 117/5, it seemed that it was all over for the English side but Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes had other ideas as they made a stellar contribution lower down the order. The duo added 139 runs for the sixth-wicket stand and brought England on the verge of a famous win.

Unfortunately, Buttler was trapped plumb in front of the wicket for an outstanding 75 that included seven boundaries and a maximum. Even though the home side lost the wicket of Stuart Broad as well, Woakes ensured that there were no further hiccups and helped England cross the finish line by three wickets.

READ: Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pak Batsmen For Failing To Capitalise Despite Huge 1st Innings Lead