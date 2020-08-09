Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pak Batsmen For Failing To Capitalise Despite Huge 1st Innings Lead

Shoaib Akhtar criticised the Pakistani batsmen for failing to capitalise despite getting a huge first-innings lead as they eventually went on to lose the first Test match against England at the Old Trafford, Manchester. The Pak batsmen could not apply themselves well in the second innings as they were bundled out cheaply.

'Repeated the same mistake': Shoaib Akhtar

"Pakistan got an opportunity to post a big total on the board but they repeated the same mistake that they have been making since the beginning. Our batting lets us down. A partnership was needed here along with stroke-making when loose balls were bowled. Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler showed that (during England's second innings). Pakistan had a good chance of scoring 350-400 but none of the star batsmen was able to score big runs", said Shoaib Akhtar while interacting on his official Youtube channel. "Look if you want to become a big player and make a name for yourself but if you cannot capitalise despite having a lead of over 100 runs then it is of no use whatsoever. Shan Masood was unlucky (in the second innings) but he had played his part earlier (scored 156 in the first innings)", he added. "Babar Azam has to come out with something good because you cannot make a name for yourself like this. You are a good player, big player that's fine but you need to establish yourself as a match-winner. If you do not become a match-winner then it will be a very big problem. You need to think about what you need to do as a batting unit. This is really disappointing", the Rawalpindi Express further added.

England snatch victory from jaws of defeat

The hosts seemed to be down and out at one stage after they were bundled out for 219 in their first innings in reply to Pakistan's total of 326 riding on an outstanding ton from opener Shan Masood as the visitors got a huge first-innings lead of 107. Nonetheless, Azhar Ali & Co. failed to capitalise in their second innings as Masood got out without troubling the scorers and even Babar Azam departed for five. Skipper Ali's poor form continued as he was plumb in front of the wicket for just eight.

Pakistan had resumed Day 4 at 137/9. However, it did not take the English pacers too long to run past their tail-enders and bundle them out for 169 as the hosts were set a stiff target of 277 runs to draw first blood in the three-match series. It was always going to be a challenge for England as they had to see of the new ball which provides a lot of assistance to the seamers upfront in those overcast conditions which they did to some extent.

Nonetheless, the English side kept on losing wickets at regular intervals even though a few of the batsmen were keeping the scoreboard ticking. At 117/5, it seemed that it was all over for the English side but Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes had other ideas as they made a stellar contribution lower down the order. The duo added 139 runs for the sixth-wicket stand and brought England on the verge of a famous win.

Unfortunately, Buttler was trapped plumb in front of the wicket for an outstanding 75 that included seven boundaries and a maximum. Even though the home side lost the wicket of Stuart Broad as well, Woakes ensured that there were no further hiccups and helped England cross the finish line by three wickets.

