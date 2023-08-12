'Messi & Miami': Team India Share Their Thoughts On Their Initial Views About USA - WATCH

India and West Indies are all set to lock horns against each other in the fourth T20I of their five-match series. The penultimate clash of the ongoing tour is slated to take place in the United States at 8:00 pm on Saturday. The match will be held at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida. Indian players arrived in the country after securing a win in the third T20I at Guyana. They took a day off and explored the city before beginning their practice for the fourth match on Friday.

The fourth T20I is slated to be held in Florida, United States

India won the 3rd T20I on Tuesday to remain alive in the contest

West Indies had won the first two games to an early lead

Indian players share thoughts on playing in the USA

The Indian men's cricket team has arrived in the United States to participate in the fourth and fifth T20Is against the West Indies. Upon reaching the United States, the players shared their thoughts when asked about their favourite aspects linked to the country. Arshdeep Singh expressed his enthusiasm for the shopping experience in Miami. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav spoke about his admiration for soccer superstar Lionel Messi, who currently plays for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

Numerous other players also chimed in, sharing their personal preferences about this region. Indian captain Hardik Pandya said the first thing that comes to his mind on hearing the word USA is "dream." Shubman Gill, on the other hand, jokingly said the first thing that comes to his mind is "relatives" because he has a lot of them in the region. The BCCI posted a video on Instagram, capturing these lighthearted moments.

India has previous experience playing in Florida, having participated in high-scoring matches on these grounds. Shubman Gill has encountered challenges throughout this tour across various formats, with his performance limited to a lone half-century in the third ODI. He will be looking forward to playing in Florida with expectations of scoring runs.

Similarly, Sanju Samson, who showcased promise in ODIs, has been grappling with inconsistency in T20Is. He was handed the wicket-keeping gloves in the previous match as Ishan Kishan was dropped from the playing XI. It will be interesting to see how he fares in the fourth match. Yashasvi Jaiswal will look to make a mark as well given he failed to score in his debut T20I game on Tuesday.

