MI Vs RCB: Sunil Chhetri Shows Elite Fielding Skills In Training With Virat Kohli- WATCH

Sunil Chhetri and Virat Kohli are known for their off-the-field camaraderie as the two Indian captains are often seen engaging in conversations. One cannot deny Chhetri's contribution to Indian football while Virat Kohli has been a one-man army for the Indian cricket team in the last few years. Virat's Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians on 2nd April at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB vs MI: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli in practice - WATCH

On the eve of their first match in the Indian Premier League, RCB invited Sunil Chhetri to their practice who looked quite delighted to be the guest of honour for that day. The player took part in the fielding drill and even caught a diving catch much to the delight of the other cricketers.

RCB shared a number of posts on their Twitter handle as Chhetri was also gifted a RCB jersey by the IPL franchise. Both he and Virat shared some light moments and later the Bengaluru FC player insisted that the Indian skipper is indeed a quite funny man. "It is always about sports or it is a joke. I don't know if many people know this but he is hilarious. That side of his is unfortunately not known to people and I'm not sure if he is going to like me saying this but he is hilarious."

Cross culture of sports! Indian football captain and legend Sunil Chhetri dropped by at the Chinnaswamy to watch RCB practice, and spent time with Virat Kohli and the boys. @chetrisunil11's fielding skills are 🔥#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/I87yvEDg8G — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 1, 2023

RCB vs MI 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad for IPL 2023

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf Du Plessis (c), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell