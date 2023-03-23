RCB Team 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Schedule, Squad, Best Playing XI For IPL 2023

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will begin their campaign at the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League with their clash against the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians on April 2, 2023. The Faf du Plessis-led side entered the playoffs last year and defeated Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator to advance into Qualifier 2. Having returned with a loss to Rajasthan Royals in the penultimate stage last year, the franchise continues the hunt for their first-ever IPL title in 2023 as well.

The team added several notable players to their squad in the IPL 2023 auction, strengthening the lineup they built during the mega auction. RCB recently named Kiwi all-rounder Michael Bracewell in their squad as a replacement for injured Will Jacks. Having said that, here’s a look at RCB’s full squad, schedule, and probable playing XI for the upcoming 16th edition.

RCB Team 2023: Full schedule

RCB vs MI on April 2 in Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST

on April 2 in Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST KKR vs RCB on April 6 in Kolkata at 7:30 PM IST

on April 6 in Kolkata at 7:30 PM IST RCB vs LSG on April 10 Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST

on April 10 Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST RCB vs DC on April 15 in Bengaluru at 3:30 PM IST

on April 15 in Bengaluru at 3:30 PM IST RCB vs CSK on April 17 in Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST

on April 17 in Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST PBKS vs RCB on April 20 in Mohali at 3:30 PM IST

on April 20 in Mohali at 3:30 PM IST RCB vs RR on April 23 in Bengaluru at 3:30 PM IST

on April 23 in Bengaluru at 3:30 PM IST RCB vs KKR on April 26 in Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST

on April 26 in Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST LSG vs RCB on May 1 in Lucknow at 7:30 PM IST

on May 1 in Lucknow at 7:30 PM IST DC vs RCB on May 6 in Delhi at 7:30 PM IST

on May 6 in Delhi at 7:30 PM IST MI vs RCB on May 9 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

on May 9 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST RR vs RCB on May 14 in Jaipur at 3:30 PM IST

on May 14 in Jaipur at 3:30 PM IST SRH vs RCB on May 18 in Hyderabad at 7:30 PM IST

on May 18 in Hyderabad at 7:30 PM IST RCB vs GT on May 21 in Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST

RCB Team 2023: Players bought at the auction

Sonu Yadav (INR 20 lakh), Avinash Singh (INR 60 lakh), Rajan Kumar (INR 70 lakh), Manoj Bhandage (INR 20 lakh), Will Jacks (INR 3.2 crore), Himanshu Sharma (INR 20 lakh) and Reece Topley (INR 1.9 crore)

RCB Team 2023: Full squad

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf Du Plessis (c), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell

RCB Team 2023: Best Playing XI

RCB probable playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj