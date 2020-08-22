Javed Miandad Makes Surprise U-turn With Apology To Imran Khan For Pakistan Cricket Rant

Former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad is known for his controversial comments, but recently went a step ahead and criticised his former Pakistan skipper and current Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for "ruining the state of affairs of cricket in Pakistan". Miandad had accused Imran Khan of favouring foreigners over countrymen for several key positions in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). While speaking on his YouTube channel, Javed Miandad said that officials in the PCB "do not know the ABC of the sport". He further said that he will talk to Imran Khan personally about the sad state of affairs in the PCB and will not spare anyone that is not right for the country.

Also read: Zak Crawley's 171 Puts England In Charge Of 3rd Test Vs Pakistan

Jave Miandad further accused Imran Khan of appointing a foreigner for a key position and asked him about the consequences the board will face when he flees the country after indulging corruption. Miandad questioned Imran Khan whether there is a shortage of people in their own country that he had to bring people from abroad to work in the PCB

Also read: England vs Pakistan 2020: Yasir Shah Outfoxes Ollie Pope With A Quick Delivery On Day 1 Of 3rd Test

Javed Miandad makes a U-turn, apologises to Imran Khan

After the fiery accusations, on Friday, Javed Miandad was quick to make a U-turn over his comments by coming out and apologising to Imran Khan for making the accusations. According to PTI, Javed Miandad came out in apology after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed Miandad’s nephew, Faisal Iqbal, as one its head coaches for the domestic teams.

Also read: Eng VS Pak: Mohammad Rizwan Takes A Screamer By Diving To His Right To Dismiss Joe Root

While speaking to ARY News, Miandad said that If he has offended anyone, then he apologises for his words, especially to the Prime Minister because he was angry about Pakistan’s performance in the first Test against England. Miandad added that he has complete respect for the Prime Minister and Pakistan cricket fans all over the world.

England vs Pakistan 2020: England vs Pakistan live streaming

The England vs Pakistan live telecast in India will be available to viewers on the Sony Sports Network. England vs Pakistan live streaming will be available on Sony LIV. The England vs Pakistan live streaming will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Recap from Day 1 of the first Test

Zak Crawley hit an unbeaten, career-best 171 while Jos Buttler was approaching his second Test century as England dominated the opening day of the third and final match of the England vs Pakistan 2020 Test series on Friday. England closed on 332-4, with Crawley and Buttler (87) putting on 205 for the fifth wicket.

Also read: 'He's Got A Sound Temperament': Wasim Jaffer On KL Rahul's Appointment As KXIP Skipper

Image credits: PCB, Imran Khan Twitter & Instagram