Eng VS Pak: Mohammad Rizwan Takes A Screamer By Diving To His Right To Dismiss Joe Root

Mohammad Rizwan is peaking at the right time. He was adjudged Man of the Match for his splendid batting performance in the previous Test after Pakistan had suffered a batting collapse. Now, he has made it count behind the stumps as he took a screamer to get rid of English Test skipper Joe Root on Day 1 of the series-deciding third and final Test match at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Mohammad Rizwan takes a screamer

This happened in the 36th over of England's first innings that was bowled by the promising youngster Naseem Shah. On the second delivery, the pacer had bowled a good length around off stump. It was a perfect line and length as Root was completely outclassed by that delivery as he looked to defend the ball. However, the awkward movement of the ball induced the outside edge of his bat and at one point, it appeared as if it would be a regulation catch for the fielder at first slip.

However, stumper Rizwan had other ideas as he brilliantly dived towards his right and showcased a great amount of athleticism to pull off a screamer.

The video of this incredible catch was posted by England Cricket on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.



Can Pakistan stage a comeback?

With the series on the line, Pakistan have no choice but to win this one as England have already won the opening contest at the Old Trafford, Manchester which means that if this Test match either gets washed out or ends in a stalemate then the hosts would register their second consecutive Test series win.

England skipper Joe Root won the toss and decided to bat first on a wicket that is expected to make batting difficult in the fourth innings. Speedster Shaheen Afridi and leggie Yasir Shah have provided a couple of vital breakthroughs for the visitors. Meanwhile, opener Zack Crawley has scored a brilliant half-century.

It remains to be seen whether Pakistan can stage a remarkable comeback in the second session of play as they look to win this match and level the three-match series.

