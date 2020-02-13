Michael Clarke Net Worth, Earnings, Background, Family And Divorce From Wife Kyly

Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke was fondly known as 'Clarkey' or 'Pup' by his teammates during his playing days. The right-handed middle-order batsman was a highly-appreciated fielder and an occasional left-arm orthodox spin bowler. Clarke remained in the headlines for his exploits on and off the field, especially during the initial stages of his career during which he sported a 'blonde' hairstyle and dated several famous Australian women.

However, he ensured that he had a successful career, having won the 2015 World Cup on home soil as captain. He announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after the final Test of the Ashes series in England the same year.

Michael Clarke net worth

Michael Clarke is one of the richest Australian cricketers of all-time. He now has a net worth that stands at an estimated $22 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Michael Clarke wife

Michael Clarke had been married to his high-school sweetheart, Kyly. The duo got married in 2012 and had been together for seven years. However, Clarke on Wednesday confirmed that he will be divorcing his wife, having shifted recently to his AUD $8 million worth beach house in Bondi on his own. Michael and Kyly will co-parent their four-year-old daughter, Kelsey Lee Clarke after having mutually agreed on the terms of alimony and custody.

According to The Australian Media Diary, the two have negotiated a financial settlement where Kyly Clarke will continue to occupy the Vaucluse property which is valued at $12 million. The settlement also includes another Bondi apartment which Clarke owns with sister Leanne and savings and investments worth $18 million.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image credits: Instagram | Michael Clarke