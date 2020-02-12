Carlos Beltran Net Worth, MLB Career And Involvement In Astros' 2017 Sign-stealing Scandal

Carlos Beltran is a former baseball outfielder who has played in the MLB since 1998. He is known best for his time with the Houston Astros and his outstanding efforts with the team turned him into one of the biggest stars in the sport. The veteran certainly had a Hall of Fame resume before retiring in 2017. However, he is back in the news but for the wrong reasons this time.

Carlos Beltran net worth

Carlos Beltran is one of the richest stars in the MLB. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth that stands at an estimated $80 million as of 2020.

Carlos Beltran MLB career

Carlos Beltran has been regarded as one of the MLB's best playoff performers. Carlos began building his playoff resume after he joined the Houston Astros during a midseason trade in 2004. He helped guide his team to the National League Championship Series. He was able to score 21 runs that year in October, which still remains the most by any player in a single postseason, whereas Barry Bonds and Nelson Cruz are the only two players who have level his 8 home runs. Beltran has also played for the Kansas City Royals, New York Mets, San Francisco, St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees and Texas Rangers during his MLB career.

Carlos Beltran Astros sign-stealing controversy

The 42-year old has been considered as a driving force in the infamous Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal. Moreover, the former teammates have also claimed that Beltran refused to change when he was confronted by Brian McCann. He did so by disregarding it and steamrolling everyone, according to a member of the 2017 Astros, who reported the concern in an interview with The Athletic. It is also reported by Carlos Beltran was the only player who was named in the official MLB report as part of the investigation, which said that Beltran and a group of players first came up with the system to decode the opposition signs.

Carlos Beltran was managing the New York Mets during this offseason but had to part ways with the team after details around his involvement in the scandal started to emerge. Prior to this, Beltran was associated with the New York Yankees and was working as a special adviser to general manager Brian Cashman. However, his overall impact was reportedly minimal aside from helping with the film review.

Image credits: Instagram | Carlos Beltrán