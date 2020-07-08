Michael Holding Delivers Powerful 'Black Lives Matter' Message With Nasser Hussain: Watch

Former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding recently delivered a powerful, no-holds-barred message regarding the ongoing ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. Currently in the United Kingdom for the Test series between hosts England and West Indies, Holding’s message was broadcasted by Sky Sports Cricket as match proceedings were delayed by rains at Southampton. The pacer believes that the ongoing movement will help to bring about a change in society and he emphasised about the importance of educating young people about racism.

England vs West Indies: Michael Holding on Black Lives Matter movement

Michael Holding cited the recent example that occurred in Central Park in the USA where a “white woman” called the cops on “black man” after she was asked to leash her dog as per the rules of the park. Michael Holding said that “if the society in which she was living did not empower her or get her to think that she had that power of being white and being able to call the police on a black man, she would not have done it”.

The former cricketer also said that there is a need for a society that represents and supports people from all different backgrounds. He talked about the importance of honest conversations, opportunities and “people in positions of power”. Michael Holding further spoke about American citizen George Floyd, whose death sparked the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement, by saying that he “burst into tears” while watching his death on an Instagram video.

England vs West Indies: Michael Holding’s powerful take, watch video

"Until we educate the entire human race, this thing will not stop."



Michael Holding delivers a powerful message, explaining why #BlackLivesMatter. pic.twitter.com/2jiATkOqQ4 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 8, 2020

England vs West Indies: ENG vs WI live streaming and ENG vs WI live match

The ENG vs WI live streaming in India will be available to viewers on the Sony Sports Network. But fans can also enjoy the ENG vs WI live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch each ball of the ENG vs WI live match. The ENG vs WI live streaming would also be available on Sony LIV, Airtel TV and cricket.com.au. The England vs West Indies opening Test is yet to begin at the time of writing despite its 3:30 PM IST original schedule due to rains. For Eng vs WI live match, fans can check the official England Cricket Twitter page as well.

Image credit: AP