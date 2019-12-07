Virat Kohli Thanks The Big 'BOSS' Viv Richards For His Congratulatory Message

Virat Kohli who made his comeback to the game's shortest format against West Indies stole the show with an outstanding batting performance in the first T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. The Indian skipper was applauded by the cricketing fraternity and among them was the West Indian legend Sir Vivian Richards. Viv Richards took to social media and congratulated Kohli by mentioning that his batting was 'Amazing' and 'Just Amazing'.

Virat Kohli thanks the big 'BOSS'

After reading the West Indian legend's tweet, Virat Kohli felt so overwhelmed and came forward to acknowledge him. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Indian captain first thanked the big 'BOSS' and then wrote that a congratulatory message coming from the two-time World Cup winner meant a lot to him.

Thanks big BOSS. Coming from you means a lot 🙏🏼 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 7, 2019

Virat Kohli trolls Kesrick Williams after hitting a six

It happened in the 16th over of India's run chase. During the third delivery of that over, Williams had bowled a fuller delivery on the line of middle and off and Virat Kohli played his trademark flick shot as the ball landed in the stands. After the shot, the Indian skipper ticks Kesrick's name off the list as he made fun of the pacer's signature style celebrations.

Kohli leads from the front, India draw first blood

Chasing a huge total of 208, India lost the wicket of 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma early. Skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul added 100 runs for the second wicket stand. The visitors then struck back after removing Rahul (62) after which wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant was involved in a 48-run third-wicket stand with Kohli. Even though Pant and Shreyas Iyer were dismissed quickly, the Indian skipper did not lose his focus and anchored the run chase well as he took the attack to the West Indian bowlers. In the end, he took the Men In Blue past the finish line with eight balls to spare. He remained unbeaten on a 50-ball 94 at a strike rate of 188 which included six boundaries and the same number of maximums. Meanwhile, 94 is also his highest score in T20I cricket. His previous highest score in the shortest format was 90 which he had scored against Australia Down Under in 2016.

