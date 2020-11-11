Michael Vaughan Backs Mumbai To 'win The T20 World Cup' After A Record Fifth IPL Title Win

Former English skipper Michael Vaughan has backed Mumbai to win the T20 World Cup. His remarks came after the Rohit Sharma-led side made easy work of their title defence against defiant Delhi in the summit clash of the Dream11 IPL 2020 by five wickets in a one-sided affair at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday night. By the virtue of this win, the title-holders have won the IPL crown for a record fifth time.

'Would win the T20 World Cup': Michael Vaughan

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Vaughan said he reckons that the five-time IPL champions would win the T20 World Cup. The seventh edition of the T20 cricket's showpiece event is scheduled to be held in India in October-November next year. It was originally scheduled to take place in Australia from October 18- November 15 this year but had to be postponed due to the global pandemic.

I reckon the @mipaltan would Win the T20 World Cup .... #Justsaying #IPL2020final — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 10, 2020

In another tweet, the cricket pundit went on to mention that it was a great IPL and the best team in the world won at a canter. The ex-middle-order batsman then gave full credit to all players for producing an incredible standard in these testing times and then concluded by saying that the marquee tournament is the best T20 tournament by a country mile.

Great #IPL ... The best team in the world won at a canter ... Full credit to all players for producing an incredible standard in these testing times ... Without question the IPL is the best T20 tournament by a country mile ... #India — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 10, 2020

Mumbai successfully retain their title

Delhi were reduced to 22/3 after winning the toss and electing to bat first in their maiden final appearance. Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant then added 96 runs for the fourth-wicket stand. Skipper Iyer remained unbeaten and played a crucial knock of a 50-ball 65 as Delhi finished their innings at 156/7 from their 20 overs.

In reply, Iyer's opposite number Rohit Sharma successfully anchored Mumbai's run chase as he toyed around with the Delhi bowlers by smashing them to all parts of the ground. The 'Hitman' played a spectacular knock of a 51-ball 68 at a strike rate of 133.33 including five boundaries and four maximums. Apart from anchoring the innings, the elegant opener was also involved in a couple of good partnerships with his opening partner Quinton de Kock & Suryakumar Yadav.

When Rohit was eventually dismissed in the 17th over it appeared that Delhi would somehow stage a comeback in the contest but it was not to be as Ishan Kishan and Krunal Pandya helped the reigning champions cross the finish line with 8 balls to spare.

