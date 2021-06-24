Michael Vaughan Drags IPL Into Questioning Virat Kohli's 'Best Of 3 Finals' Claim For WTC

India lost the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand in Southampton on Wednesday. Virat Kohli's men had a great opportunity to clinch their first ICC title in eight years, however, clinical performances and a collective effort from the Kiwi bowling unit meant that India's wait extended further. After the India vs New Zealand final ended, Kohli admitted during the post-match press conference that New Zealand are the deserving winners of the WTC but he disagreed with the ICC's format of deciding WTC winners over a single game and called out for the upcoming championships to be decided in a series comprising a minimum of three Tests.

WTC Final winner: Michael Vaughan discards Virat Kohli's idea of 'Best of 3' format

Virat Kohli's demand for a series to decide WTC winners in the future hasn't gone down well with former England captain Michael Vaughan. Taking to Twitter, Vaughan referred to the jam-packed cricketing calendar and asked about the possible window that could fit the series. He further took a jibe at Kohli and questioned if IPL would get cut short by a couple of weeks in the year of the WTC to accommodate the three-match series. Vaughan subsequently went on to explain the uniqueness of one-off finals.

Where in the schedule would it fit in ?? Are the IPL going to reduce the year of the final tournament by 2 weeks so it could fit in ? Doubt it ..: Finals are one off games where teams/individuals know they have to deliver … that’s what makes them so great 👍 https://t.co/MhqHkp5lvH — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 24, 2021

Virat Kohli disagrees with WTC Final format, wants three-match series to decide winners in future

During the media interaction, Kohli said that he is not in absolute agreement with deciding the best Test side in the world over the course of just one game. He added that if it is a Test series, it has to be a test of character over three Tests - which team has the ability to come back in the series or totally blow away the other team. Kohli reckoned that it can't just be pressure applied over two days of good cricket and then suddenly you are not a good Test side anymore which he said is something he doesn't believe.

According to Kohli, it has to be a hard grind and the WTC Final format is something that definitely needs to be worked around in the future. The Indian captain reiterated that at the end of a three-match series, there's effort, there's ups and downs and there are situations changing during the course of the series which gives teams a chance to rectify the things they have done in the first game. Kohli opined that it will enable to see who is the better side and will be a good measure of how things really are.

Elaborating further, Kohli said that he is not saying this because they are not on the winning side. He added that for the sake of Test cricket and for this saga to be absolutely memorable, it has to happen over a period of three games minimum, so that you have a series to remember. The 32-year-old added that there are going to be ups and downs throughout, with two quality sides going at each other, knowing that there's so much on the line.

